﻿
lockdown-gadgets

The gadgets you need to see you through lockdown

From anti-stress tech to kitchen must-haves

Abigail Malbon

 Bored at home during isolation? Now is the perfect time to stock up on gadgets to keep you busy for hours in the house. Whether you’re looking for entertainment, stress relief or even beauty gadgets, these are the very best to invest in...

Alexa

If you want to make life easier, an Amazon gadget like the Echo or Dot connects to Alexa; a virtual assistant which can help create a customisable living experience at the sound of your voice. Need a recipe for lasagne? Alexa can help. Want to know if it’ll rain before your daily walk? Just ask Alexa. Forgot to turn the living room lights off? You guessed it!

echo

Amazon Echo, £89.99, Amazon

BUY NOW

Onion chopper

Make everyone’s least-favourite cooking task simpler, and save your poor eyes from watering, with a gadget that chops your onions for you. Since we’re all cooking so much in isolation, this is one that’s definitely worth investing in. 

onion-chopper

Onion chopper, £24.94, Amazon

BUY NOW

Bread-maker

If we’ve learnt one thing during lockdown, it’s that the British public loves to make bread  - whether that’s a plain loaf or a banana one. If you haven’t quite grasped the technique yet, you can still get in on the trend with the help of a bread maker.

breadmaker

Bread machine, £133.97, Amazon

BUY NOW

Noise-cancelling headphones

Need some space from your family? While you might not have the space to get away from those you live with, you can drown them out with the help of these noise-cancelling headphones. Just tell them you’re busy with work and let yourself relax to your favourite album or playlist.

headphones

Sony noise cancelling wireless headphones, £253.58, Amazon

BUY NOW

SAD light

Designed to improve your energy-levels and combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), this medically certified SAD light is ideal for use at a desk on darker days.

sad-light

SAD Light box, £49.99, Amazon

BUY NOW

Ghd Glide

Drying and styling hair seems like a pointless task right now, but if you want to feel like yourself without spending hours in front of a mirror, this hot brush is worth investing in. It dries and straightens at the same time, leaving you with sleek hair until your next wash. 

ghd-glide

ghd Glide hot brush, £119, John Lewis

BUY NOW

Nintendo Switch

Embrace the nostalgia by treating yourself to a Switch, which has hundreds of games to keep you occupied; including classics like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros.

switch

Nintendo Switch, from £380, Amazon

BUY NOW

Diffuser

Aroma diffusers are ideal for creating a calm atmosphere and making your home smell amazing. Simply add a couple of drops of your preferred essential oils to water and the machine will eject a scented mist around the house. 

diffuser

Aira aroma diffuser, £39.99, Amazon

BUY NOW

White noise machine

Struggling to sleep during the pandemic? A white noise machine will help you fall asleep faster, and more deeply, leaving you feeling much brighter the next day. 

white-noise

White noise machine, £30.99, Amazon

BUY NOW

Eye massager

No doubt your eyes are feeling strained from all the screen time, so now’s the time to invest in this eye massager, which helps relieve strain, eye bags and dark circles by using air pressure vibration massage and heat compress,

mask

Eye massager, £59.99, Amazon

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about shopping

More news