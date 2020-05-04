The gadgets you need to see you through lockdown From anti-stress tech to kitchen must-haves

Bored at home during isolation? Now is the perfect time to stock up on gadgets to keep you busy for hours in the house. Whether you’re looking for entertainment, stress relief or even beauty gadgets, these are the very best to invest in...

Alexa

If you want to make life easier, an Amazon gadget like the Echo or Dot connects to Alexa; a virtual assistant which can help create a customisable living experience at the sound of your voice. Need a recipe for lasagne? Alexa can help. Want to know if it’ll rain before your daily walk? Just ask Alexa. Forgot to turn the living room lights off? You guessed it!

Amazon Echo, £89.99, Amazon

Onion chopper

Make everyone’s least-favourite cooking task simpler, and save your poor eyes from watering, with a gadget that chops your onions for you. Since we’re all cooking so much in isolation, this is one that’s definitely worth investing in.

Onion chopper, £24.94, Amazon

Bread-maker

If we’ve learnt one thing during lockdown, it’s that the British public loves to make bread - whether that’s a plain loaf or a banana one. If you haven’t quite grasped the technique yet, you can still get in on the trend with the help of a bread maker.

Bread machine, £133.97, Amazon

Noise-cancelling headphones

Need some space from your family? While you might not have the space to get away from those you live with, you can drown them out with the help of these noise-cancelling headphones. Just tell them you’re busy with work and let yourself relax to your favourite album or playlist.

Sony noise cancelling wireless headphones, £253.58, Amazon

SAD light

Designed to improve your energy-levels and combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), this medically certified SAD light is ideal for use at a desk on darker days.

SAD Light box, £49.99, Amazon

Ghd Glide

Drying and styling hair seems like a pointless task right now, but if you want to feel like yourself without spending hours in front of a mirror, this hot brush is worth investing in. It dries and straightens at the same time, leaving you with sleek hair until your next wash.

ghd Glide hot brush, £119, John Lewis

Nintendo Switch

Embrace the nostalgia by treating yourself to a Switch, which has hundreds of games to keep you occupied; including classics like Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo Switch, from £380, Amazon

Diffuser

Aroma diffusers are ideal for creating a calm atmosphere and making your home smell amazing. Simply add a couple of drops of your preferred essential oils to water and the machine will eject a scented mist around the house.

Aira aroma diffuser, £39.99, Amazon

White noise machine

Struggling to sleep during the pandemic? A white noise machine will help you fall asleep faster, and more deeply, leaving you feeling much brighter the next day.

White noise machine, £30.99, Amazon

Eye massager

No doubt your eyes are feeling strained from all the screen time, so now’s the time to invest in this eye massager, which helps relieve strain, eye bags and dark circles by using air pressure vibration massage and heat compress,

Eye massager, £59.99, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.