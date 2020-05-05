Ruth Langsford has the most beautiful home in Surrey and has been sharing photos inside the spacious property throughout the lockdown. Most recently, the TV presenter gave a glimpse inside her study during a Zoom call with her Loose Women co-stars, which featured grey walls and a beautiful black-and-white print on the wall. The mother-of-one was joined by Jane Moore, Saira Khan and Linda Robson, who will be presenting the popular ITV daytime show later in the week. Ruth lives in Surrey with husband Eamonn Holmes and their teenage son Jack, 18, who celebrated his birthday just before the coronavirus pandemic.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford shows glimpse of lavish staircase

The 60-year-old has been at home for the majority of the coronavirus lockdown but has been venturing into London once a week to present This Morning alongside Eamonn. The pair also covered for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby during the Easter holidays earlier in the month. They were forced to explain to viewers on several occasions why they were sitting next to each other without any distance, as new fans were unaware that they were married, and were concerned that they were breaking the rules.

Ruth has some beautiful wall art in her home

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Ruth has previously admitted that spending time at home is her ideal pastime when she isn't busy working. Talking to HELLO! in a joint interview with Eamonn in 2019, the star said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home. I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

Ruth and Eamonn clapping for the carers outside their front door

During the lockdown, Eamonn has been clearing out his cupboards, much to Ruth's delight, while the 60-year-old has been having fun rustling up tasty recipes in the kitchen. While her family are enjoying sitting down together to eat each evening, the star recently joked that she never gets any help from Eamonn or their son when it comes to meal preparation.

