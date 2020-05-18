Princess Beatrice has shared a look inside her stunning London apartment in St James' Palace London, where she is currently isolating with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during the lockdown. The Queen's granddaughter appeared in a video from inside the property as she sent a message to the charity, Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, in which she is an ambassador. The footage was shared on the charity's YouTube channel, and the royal was seen sitting in the living room, which had a monochrome theme, complete with cream curtains and a black-and-white photograph hanging on the wall. A vase with decorative twigs could also be seen in the background.

Princess Beatrice gave a glimpse inside her London flat

In the footage, Beatrice – who has been the hospice's royal patron since 2013 - said: "As a proud ambassador for the Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, I just want to send this message to the families and young people supported by the incredible work of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice. I know what an incredibly challenging time, especially for those living in isolation not receiving that face-to-face support which is delivered by the incredible nurses and staff at the hospice. Please know that we are with you, every single step of the way. Their helpline is available 24/7, seven days a week. Please call them with any questions or queries, and we're here to support you. I'm here to support you. I just want to send you all my love, and at this really challenging time, I'm with you and I support and thank you."

Beatrice is isolating with fiancé Edoardo during the coronavirus lockdown

Beatrice has been keeping a low profile during the coronavirus lockdown. The royal is no doubt missing her family, who are all isolating together at her childhood home, Royal Lodge. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are staying at the Windsor property with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, who moved in with the former couple in March. Sarah paid a sweet tribute to her family on Friday to mark International Family Day, and posted a never-before-seen picture of the four of them posing inside their home. She wrote: "On International Family Day... I am so proud of our united loving family."

Sadly, the coronavirus pandemic has forced Beatrice, to postpone her wedding to Edoardo. In April, HELLO! confirmed that Beatrice and Edoardo will no longer wed on Friday 29 May. The couple were due to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and members of the royal family at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace. Their wedding postponement comes after Beatrice and Edoardo were forced to cancel their reception at Buckingham Palace gardens. It would have been the first time the Queen has hosted a wedding party within the grounds of her London residence since Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials in 2011.

