Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds home floods after bath disaster

Victoria and David Beckham are definitely making the most of lockdown, spending their days together at their Cotswolds country home. When not cooking, or home schooling their three kids, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, the couple enjoy long walks through the wonderful fields around their property as well as making the most of the amenities that their gorgeous home offers.

Sadly, whilst taken advantage of one of those – a hot bath – the family suffered a flooding incident which forced them to call out a plumber.

"Socially-distanced emergency repair visit from Des O'Connor! Who knew?! Worth having a minor flooding incident with an overfilled bath for," she wrote alongside a video showing the plumber explaining the situation.

MORE: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's lavish Cotswolds house

"Hello, I'm Des O'Connor. Came to help David and Victoria following their flood in the house. My dehumidifiers will help dry out this flooring and the carpet. Hope to get them back to right as soon as possible," he explains to the camera, before Victoria adds: "Thanks Des."

Earlier on Saturday morning, David shared the most gorgeous photo of the pair as they headed off for a walk – which seems to have also ended in disaster.

Captioning the snaps, the father-of-four wrote: "Saturday sunshine walk but someone isn't overly impressed with my hat. I obviously love it @victoriabeckham." The fashion designer was quick to respond, revealing that her husband had run over his new favourite accessory. "The hat looked ok before someone ran it over," she wrote accompanied by two laughing emojis.

READ: Victoria and David Beckham's lockdown workout regime revealed

Fans and celebrity friends of the couple saw the funny side, with Elton John sharing several laughing emojis. Tom Brady commented: "Nothing better than a walk with yout #1."