Charlotte Hawkins unveils gorgeous living room inside Surrey home

Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins has given fans a rare look inside her stunning home in Surrey, where she lives with her husband Mark Herbert and their daughter Ella Rose. The newsreader took to Instagram to show off the Royal Ascot-ready attire she would be wearing from her living room as part of Thursday's GMB show, but it was the décor in the space that caught our attention.

It features wooden floors and cream walls, and a large purple Chesterfield sofa, with matching cushions embroidered with gold bumblebees. At her side, there is a cream sideboard where Charlotte keeps a selection of framed photographs, a lamp with a glass base and a cream shade, a vase of flowers and a metallic bronze rabbit ornament. There is also a standing plant, in the same colour as her sofa, as well as a rug that is just about seen at the bottom of the photo.

Charlotte captioned the post, "Standard WFH attire this morning for @GMB live from my living room when talking Royal Ascot and Gold Cup Day! I'll be back later with @markheyesstylist for our Instagram live at 1pm… See you then. Plus all the racing action from 1.30pm on @itv with the @itvracing team. Hat and dress @phaseeight @ascotracecourse #gmb #ascot #royalascot #horseracing #styledwiththanks #racing #racingfashion #racingstyle."

On the previous day, the Good Morning Britain co-host also revealed a glimpse of her garden as she showed off another of her Ascot outfits. It unveiled a small bricked-in area containing stacked logs, suggesting that Charlotte may have a traditional log fireplace inside the home, while a string of star-shaped lights was hung at the top, next to a birdhouse. At the sides, there was a mini birdbath and a statue of a Labrador dog, and a large flower bed with some rockery and purple plants.

