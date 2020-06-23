Myleene Klass has an incredible playground in her back garden for her children The star shared clips of the outdoor space on Instagram

Myleene Klass and her children were making the most of the sunshine on Monday as they larked about in the incredible playground that the doting mum has built in her back garden.

MORE: Myleene Klass reveals romantic gesture boyfriend Simon Motson has been making every day in lockdown

Featuring three green swings, a spotted mushroom seat and monkey bars, the climbing frame is surrounded by soft bark and shrubbery, making the outdoor play area every child's dream.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Myleene Klass reveals incredible playground in her back garden

Adorably, Myleene's ten-month-old son Apollo could be seen swinging back and forth next to his mum, and the little boy will no doubt love the incredible garden set up even more when he's a few years older – we're not quite sure he could tackle those monkey bars yet!

Myleene and Apollo

Myleene and her boyfriend Simon Motson welcomed son Apollo last year, and the star already has daughter Ava, 12, and nine-year-old Hero from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn.

MORE: TV presenter Myleene Klass is radiant in makeup-free breastfeeding photo from Maldives holiday

And while the playground is already seriously impressive, Myleene might have to consider building an even bigger one sometime soon, as the musician recently revealed during an exclusive interview with HELLO! that she'd like to have another child with Simon – how exciting!

"We have talked about it so many times. We just don't know when to stop," she explained in May. "I would not say no to another baby. I don't want to tempt fate. Who knows what life has got planned for you. We didn't know we would even get him. The kids would love it if we had another baby. Simon is raring to go."

In the same interview, the talented singer also hilariously quipped that little Apollo rules the roost at home. "I am absolutely obsessed with this child - we all are. He is an absolute gift to all of us. We call him the emperor at home because every single wish and whim is catered for. There is no need for him to talk. He raises an eyebrow and we are all like, 'What do you want? What can I get for you?' It's unbelievable. We are all as bad as each other."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.