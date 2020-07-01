17 quirky bathroom gadgets I found on Amazon you didn't know existed - but will want immediately These fun bathroom accessories are absolutely genius - if only there was a 'add all to cart' button!

There are some crazy bathroom gadgets out there. Did you know you can get a shower head that dispenses vitamin C and a beard grooming set that catches the mess when you shave? Okay how about a shower curtain with a waterproof iPad holder in it? You've heard it all now, right? No, I'm not making it up – these are just some of the gems we found while browsing on Amazon. Keep reading for the 17 quirkiest bathroom gadgets you've ever seen – but be warned, you’ll want them all immediately.

IPad shower curtain

YouTub shower curtain, £44.99, Amazon

This see-through shower curtain is truly one for device addicts. You can put your iPad or phone in the pockets and still interact with your device through the curtain – meaning you can browse social media, send messages or series hop through Nextflix to your heart’s content while you’re in the tub. Crazy!

One-handed soap dispenser

Jospeh Joseph c-pump soap dispenser, £8.97, Amazon

The C-shape of this soap dispenser means you can operate it with the back of the hand you’re washing – meaning the top of the pump head stays clean and germ-free. It works will all kinds of liquid soap and comes in two colours, green and grey – which fits in perfectly with most bathroom colour schemes

Bathtub disco lights

Floating underwater lamp, £11.98, Amazon

Bath time has never been so fun. These battery-operated, waterproof multi-coloured disco lights have seven different settings for hours of play. Children will no doubt end up wanting to go to bed early, just so they can get in the tub.

Mess-busting beard apron

Best Beard shaving bib, £9.99, Amazon

This is hands down the ultimate beard grooming kit. All the wearer has to do is put on the bib, attach the suction cups to the apron and get to work. All the trimmings are collected for an easy peasy cleanup. It also comes with a beard shaper, storage pouch and an e-book all about grooming.

Loo roll holder with phone tray

Toilet roll holder with phone shelf, £15.99, Amazon

If you’re a family full of people who are glued to their phones then this is perfect. This stainless steel loo roll holder comes with a little tray that can hold your mobile, glasses, keys or other little gadgets. And the best thing is that you can easily fix it to the wall directly using the self-adhesive pad included

Tap extender

Three-set faucet extenders, £8.79, Amazon

Small children may struggle to wash their hands because they can’t reach the tap – but this handy bathroom gadget solves that by extending the water flow closer to them. There are three in this set – blue elephant, pink dolphin and yellow duck – and all you have to do is flip them up to put the water flow back to normal.

Musical bubble bath dispenser

Frog bath bubble maker, £18.99, Amazon

Another cute bathroom accessory to make bath time fun – this green frog not only makes bubbles, but also plays music.

Full-body skin exfoliator

Double-sided skin exfoliator, £6.99, Amazon

You can get glowing skin from head to toe with this full-body exfoliator – hold it by the handles and rub back and forth to gently exfoliate the skin on the back, neck, shoulders and legs. It’s durable and you can bung it in the washing machine and it’ll be good as new.

Vitamin C dispensing shower head

DigHealth ionic shower head with vitamin C, £23.99, Amazon

Did you know you can get a vitamin fix while you shower? Crazy, right? This shower head not only increases water pressure while saving water, but it also has a double ionic filter which removes chlorine, softens hard water and increases the content of vitamin c. You can look forward to healthier and smoother skin and stronger and shiner hair. Wow!

Toothpaste squeezer

9 piece, 3-size toothpaste tube squeezer set, £6.99 Amazon

So simple yet so effective. This multicolour toothpaste tube squeezer set will make sure you cut down on waste and make your money go further. Just push the flattened end of tube into the squeezer and then pull it through. The set has nine pieces in three different sizes.

Charcoal bamboo toothbrushes

4-pack eco-friendly bamboo charcoal toothbrushes, £5.99, Amazon

These zero waste toothbrushes have activated charcoal bristles, which have been shown to absorb plaque and remove stains and keep breath fresh.

Bamboo hair towel

Organic bamboo microfibre hair towel, £10.99, Amazon

You might have heard about bamboo toothbrushes but what about a bamboo hair towel? Bamboo carbon fibre is super absorbent meaning it dries your hair super fast and it's super gentle. Helps to prevent split ends, dry hair and loss of shine

Universal bath plug stoppers

Tingz bath stoppers 3-pack, £8.49, Amazon

These brightly coloured silicone bath stoppers fit every conceivable plug – and they're super cute too

Toothpaste dispenser

Automatic toothpaste dispenser set, £9.99, Amazon

This easy-to-clean, clever gadget uses vacuum technology to make sure there’s no waste. All you need to do is slot in your toothpaste and press the lever with the toothbrush and it’ll deposit the perfect amount of toothpaste. Great one for kids who are a bit generous with the toothpaste

Shampoo eye shield

Shampoo shower cap for kids and babies, £7.98, Amazon

If you're sick of fights and tears over washing hair, this is one for you. This shower cap will keep shampoo and water out of little ones' eyes – it can be used from six months of age and up

Shower leg shaving foot rest

Shower foot rest shaving pedestal, £11.49, Amazon

What a neat idea – the days of wobbling about on one leg in the shower while trying to shave are over. Just stick the shower foot rest to the wall with the extra strong suction cup and you’re good to go.

Luxury bath pillow

QuiltedAir bathtub deluxe pillow and spa cushion, £59.95, Amazon

This ergonomic luxury bath pillow envelops your head, neck and shoulders, back, and tailbone in blissful comfort and gives you a spa-worth experience. We’re sold!

