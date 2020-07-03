﻿
Inside Alexandra Burke's incredible home gym

The former X Factor star works hard for her physique

Jenni McKnight

Alexandra Burke has an incredible figure, there's no denying it. But she works extremely hard to keep herself in shape – and having a fully-stocked home gym doesn't hurt either!

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a peek inside her home set-up on Friday after finishing another gruelling workout.

One thing we did notice, is that aside from the usual weights, Alexandra has one of the most-wanted pieces of equipment on the market right now – a Peloton bike!

Posting to her Instagram Stories, the singer had a huge smile on her face as she sat on the bike following a no doubt intense spinning session.

In the corner, you can see some kettlebells of varying weights, foam rollers and what appears to be a leg press and a barbell bench – no wonder she's in such good shape!

Alexandra Burke has an impressive home gym setup

The Bodyguard star has kept busy during the lockdown by staying fit, which she revealed in March when she shared a photo of herself on a bicycle surrounded by trees, telling her followers that cycling has done her "a world of good mentally".

Alexandra explained in the caption: "I kid you not. I bought this bike like, seven-eight years ago! I’ve only ridden it once because I’m never usually home. Taking a ride on my bike for a little bit of exercise has done me the world of good mentally. At the moment, I’m reading more, reflecting and really thinking more without distraction. One day at a time guys... this won’t be forever..."

Back in May, Alexandra stunned fans by posing in her back garden wearing a bright green bikini, and she looked absolutely out of this world. Alongside the sizzling photos, the talented singer wrote: "LOVE MY MELANIN."

