Coleen Nolan recently revealed she had moved to a new house during the lockdown period, and the Loose Women star unveiled her stunning kitchen on Monday's episode. She joined fellow presenter Denise Welch to discuss her latest programme alongside her sisters, The Nolans Go Cruising, and did so via video link from the room.

It's decorated with white walls and wooden floors, and has a combination of matte grey and white cupboards. Her worktops are a glossy black style, and there are two shelving units on the walls: one white, and one grey. The most appealing feature of all though, has to be her traditional AGA in light grey with a black top, matching the rest of her kitchen fittings.

Coleen Nolan unveiled her kitchen on Loose Women

Of course, Coleen has also given the room her personal touch. On one shelving unit, she has decorated with a string of fairy lights, where she keeps an extensive collection of spices, each of which is clearly labelled, and a selection of grey and white striped mugs which hang from hooks at the bottom. The worktop below, meanwhile, holds three white ceramic jars with cork lids, and a black and white kettle.

The room has plenty of natural light from two large Velux windows at the back, as well as glass patio doors leading out on to the garden as seen on Coleen's right hand side.

Coleen first shared a glimpse of her kitchen when she opened up about her house move to her other Loose Women co-hosts Andrea McLean, Nadia Sawalha and Brenda Edwards. "I love my kitchen," she said. "It's a new house so I'm loving it."

She went on to explain the struggles she faced amid social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. "It was really close to whether we could or couldn’t move and luckily the solicitors said that because we'd exchanged and completed actually by law you kind of have to move. But we had to do it while we were social distancing, so it took three cars and a really small van, it took 12 and a half hours for us to move 20 minutes up the road. With 15 animals."

She now lives at the property with two of her three children – Ciara and Shane Jr.

