Strictly's Oti Mabuse reveals a glimpse at her impressive home gym The Strictly pro has been keeping fit during the lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown may have meant that Oti Mabuse couldn't perform and tour as normal, but she has still ensured she maintained her fitness during her extra time at home with husband Marius Iepure. Not only did the Strictly Come Dancing pro turn her living room into a dance studio for her daily dance classes, but she also has her very own home gym.

Oti shared a peek inside the space as she joined her husband for a workout on Thursday, which she documented for her fans on Instagram. She revealed that as well as a treadmill positioned next to the window, the couple have an air bike, so they can both do cardio workouts together.

Meanwhile, another photo showed Marius clutching free weights on a bench while Oti shared a look at her sweat-drenched T-shirt with a message for her Strictly co-star Gorka Marquez, writing: "@Gorka_Marquez what do you call this? #NoShowerButSweat."

Oti Mabuse has her own home gym

Gorka has an impressive home gym of his own at the house he shares in Manchester with girlfriend Gemma Atkinson, complete with a mix of cardio and strength training equipment, so both of the Strictly pros will be ready for the BBC show's return later this year.

Oti currently lives in London with her husband Marius, and she has given fans several glimpses inside the property on social media, particularly during the past few months.

Oti lives in London with her husband Marius Iepure

Their spacious living room doubled up as a dance studio for the couple's online tutorials, and the wooden flooring, open floor space and bright décor meant it was perfect for that purpose. Meanwhile, the couple also has a balcony with a small seating area and an assortment of potted plants on display.

