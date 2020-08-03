You can get Mrs Hinch’s beloved hoover with an amazing discount right now on Amazon

As fans of Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – know there’s no-one better to go to for cleaning hacks and tricks for keeping your home spotless. And of course, when it comes to the essential items you need for the clean home of dreams – she knows all the best tools and equipment you should invest in. So members of the Hinch army will be pleased to know, as will anyone who just wants to take the stress out of cleaning, that there’s a great deal on her beloved Shark hoovers right now on Amazon.

RELATED: 19 of Mrs Hinch's top products for the ultimate deep clean

Shark Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner, was £269.99 now £159.99, Amazon

The online shopping giant are selling selected models from the range at over £100 off the retail price for a limited time only. If - like Mrs Hinch - you have a furry friend at home a good option is the Lift-Away model pictured above with Pet Power Brush - a special attachment which easily removes pet hair from carpets, stairs and sofas.

It’s currently available for £159 and its big selling point is the Lift-Away – which converts into a handheld vacuum, comfortably hoovering stairs and ceilings. You might have seen the lady herself using this removable attachment to hoover up the crumbs from her workbenches!

Shark Duo Clean Anti Hair Wrap upright vacuum cleaner, was £349 now £231.19, Amazon

If you have a little more to invest, you can get the Duo Clean above for £231 – reduced from £329. This slightly more snazzy model has an anti-hair wrap actively removes hair from the bristle brush-roll. And if you don't want the pet brush you can save even more and snap one up for £219.

Shark corded vacuum cleaner rose gold, was £349 now £231.19, Amazon

Also in the higher price bracket is the above more lightweight Shark corded vacuum. You can snap this one up for 231, reduced from 349. And this genius model features a bendable wand to reach those awkward corners and it folds for easy storage. Oh, and the best thing is that the wand is in pretty rose gold. All models, of course, come with a five-year warranty for peace of mind, and they work just as well on carpets or hard flooring.

RELATED: Mrs Hinch loves her SonicScrubber - but what's so good about it? We investigate

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch shares incredible shoe cleaning hack

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.