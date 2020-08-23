Holly Willoughby shares glimpse inside stylish kitchen after returning from family holiday The This Morning star has returned to the UK after spending time abroad with her family

Holly Willoughby was forced to cut her holiday short as a result of the latest lockdown travel restrictions, but the This Morning star has been finding plenty to do back in the UK. Over the weekend, the mother-of-three took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse inside her stunning home in London, as she got busy in the kitchen.

The Dancing on Ice presenter was pictured in her open-plan cooking area making sushi for the family. The star looked stylish dressed in a grey wrap dress as she put her culinary skills to the test. Holly's sushi-making appeared to be going well too, as several plates of sushi rolls could be seen on the worktop, which no doubt went down a treat with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

VIDEO: Holly Willoughby celebrates exciting baby news!

The presenter had reportedly planned to spend seven weeks at the Quinta do Lago, a luxurious resort in the Algarve, but was forced to cut her holiday short so that she can self-isolate for two weeks before returning to This Morning on 7 September, where she will be reunited with her co-host Phillip Schofield.

While Holly was abroad, the star kept a low profile but shared several pictures from her time away, including a glamorous selfie as she relaxed outside, and a photo of herself swimming in the pool.

The doting mum is no doubt enjoying spending quality time with her children during her work break too.

Although she loves her job as a TV presenter, there's nothing she prefers more than being a mum.

She previously spoke about motherhood during an interview with HELLO!, saying: "It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

On balancing her work with looking after her children, she added: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though. "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."

