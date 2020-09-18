13 best Halloween decorations for the house & garden: Door wreaths, outdoor lights & spooky decor ideas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The countdown to Halloween has officially begun, and Stacey Solomon has got us seriously inspired after creating the most show-stopping doorway for autumn! Get organised ahead of the spooky season with our round-up of the best Halloween decorations for your house and garden. From door wreaths to outdoor lights, table centerpieces to glitter baubles, browse the best buys from Amazon, John Lewis, and more.

The best Halloween door wreaths

Halloween eyeball wreath, £18, John Lewis

Adorned in orange and black baubles, glittering orange spiders, and eye baubles, this creepy wreath will quite literally keep watch over those trick or treaters.

Halloween garland, £11.29, Amazon

Amazon is selling this stunning garland for just £11.29. The autumnal design combines high-quality foam berries, small pumpkins, and cloth maple leaves.

Witch garland, £27.99, Amazon

We're obsessed with this witch-themed ornament. It's sure to catch the attention of passers-by!

Halloween pumpkin wreath, £47, Not on The High Street

Looking for something more seasonal and less scary? This gorgeous garland is made from beautifully dried mini pumpkins, natural moss and foliage. Order before 22 October to get it before Halloween.

The best outdoor lights for Halloween

Pumpkin string lights, £10.99, Amazon

Who doesn't love a classic pumpkin design? Perfect for Halloween, you can set these lights to two different modes – flashing or steady.

Festoon lights, £24.99, Lights4fun

With 8 lighting effects including flashing and static and a memory function, these lights are a party essential. A string of 20 purple and orange festoon lights, each cap is even fitted with a side hook and small drain hole meaning they're easy to install in or out of doors.

Halloween lantern, £13.99, Lights4fun

Equipped with a flickering LED within, opt for a haunted house lantern this Halloween. Designed for outdoor use, simply leave this no-fuss light outside and place on a timer for spooky effects night after night.

Halloween accessories

Six mini pumpkin lights, £41, Not on The High Street

Decorate your home with this set of six mini glass illuminated pumpkins. Use them as either party table centerpieces or place them on your windowsill for trick or treaters.

Halloween pumpkin stickers, £6.50, Not on The High Street

Stacey Solomon would love these! For just £6.50 Not on the High Street is selling packs of decorative stickers made from permanent outdoor vinyl. Easy to use, they can be used on both real and artificial pumpkins.

Hey pumpkin doormat, £30, Not on The High Street

Welcome guests with this super cute doormat!

Halloween candles, £9, Not on The High Street

These one-of-a-kind candles can be used as unique centerpieces around the house. Choose between pumpkin and skull designs.

Halloween baubles, £8, John Lewis

Baubles aren't just for Christmas! Add these orange, purple, and black ornaments to a spine-tingling Halloween tree or dot them around your house for a hint of sparkle.

Halloween balloon garland, £10, John Lewis

Balloon arches are all the rage right now and for just £10 you can get your hands on this black and white ghostly garland – add fake spiders and cobwebs for the full effect.

