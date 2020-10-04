Matt Baker shares 'perfect view' at spacious family home The former One Show presenter loves the countryside

Matt Baker gave fans a rare glimpse of some of some of the land at his family farm at the weekend.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the former The One Show presenter shared a short video which showed him walking towards his Land Rover in the rain.

MORE: Matt Baker astounds fans with incredible artistic talent

The star wore a waterproof blue coat with the hood up as he addressed the camera.

"Grim day feeding up," he announced, before turning to show his beloved sheepdog Bob, who was sitting in the back of the vehicle, relaxing on a bed of straw.

The 42-year-old said: "Look who's all nice and warm, got a nice straw bottom, he's had his breakfast and he's got a perfect view."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker shares perfect view at spacious family home

Matt then panned the camera to show a sweeping view of a field of sheep.

Even despite the fact that it was pouring with rain, it was clear that he lives in a very scenic part of the world, filled with lush greenery as far as the eye could see!

The star captioned the sweet clip: "Truck Life."

The dad-of-two lives on a smallholding in Hertfordshire with his wife Nicola Mooney and their children: Luke, 12, and Molly, ten.

Family life is incredibly important to the star – so much so, he decided to leave his role on The One Show after nine years in order to spend more time with his loved ones.

Matt loves his life in the countryside

Announcing his decision, the presenter sweetly said: "I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed."

In the past, Matt has shared behind-the-scenes peeks at the barn on the property and has also impressed his followers with several paintings he has shared online which depicted the wildlife and local scenery.

RELATED: Matt Baker impresses royal fan with hilarious farm life photo

The presenter has also co-hosted Countryfile since 2009, which gives him more of an opportunity to share his love of the British countryside – whatever the weather!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.