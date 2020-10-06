Lily Collins' stunning Los Angeles home unveiled The Emily In Paris star has the most beautiful property

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins was born in Sussex, before moving to Los Angeles as a child. She has stayed there ever since, and often shares glimpses inside of her home on social media. Take a look…

The kitchen

Lily's kitchen features light turquoise wooden cupboards, and white walls. The cupboards are fitted with metallic silver handles, and topped with cream worktops. Lily has also positioned a vase of cream roses on one side.

Another image of her pet puppy showed wooden parquet flooring, as well as a shaggy cream dog bed.

The living room

Lily's living room has wooden parquet flooring and white walls. Furniture includes a cream linen sofa with a combination of cream and black cushions, a black side table with brown leather stools, in-built white shelves where Lily displays various vases and ornaments, and a large black clock and mirror.

A shot of Lily and her puppy showed an additional Aztec style cushion on the sofa.

Lily also seems to have a second living room, featuring a cobalt blue linen sofa, and blue and white furnishings including a knitted throw and a striped cushion.

The hallway

The hallway features large concrete white plinths, as well as a selection of abstract furniture. A tall side table with a wooden base and a glass top sits against one wall, while a vintage-effect metal trunk holds a wooden house with small house plants positioned at each window.

Lily often shares photos against a feature wall in the home. It's not clear which room the wall sits in, but it's designed with bold pink, lilac, grey and white petals.

Lily previously lived at Sierra Towers in West Hollywood, but sold the home for £2.7million in 2019. Lindsay Lohan was also a former resident of the apartment block.

