Jeff Brazier makes big personal change after split from wife Kate Dwyer

Jeff Brazier is having a fresh start after his split from wife Kate Dwyer. The dad-of-two, who recently admitted he was "struggling" after the end of his nine-year-relationship, has also put their former marital home on the market.

According to reports, their family home has been listed for £1.2million, after Jeff moved to a new property with his two sons, Bobby, 19, and 18-year-old Freddie.

Jeff had previously given fans several glimpses inside the beautiful home as he had an interior designer and professional decorators in to transform several rooms before the coronavirus lockdown.

Fans likened the results to a boutique hotel, after Jeff shared a video (above) showing a tour of his and Kate's bedroom, which had a luxurious blue and mustard colour scheme, complete with a statement floral wallpaper and rich velvet furniture.

Bobby and Freddie also had incredible bedrooms, with one featuring wooden wall panelling, and a bold blue and orange colour palette.

Jeff Brazier is selling his former marital home for £1.2million

Jeff hasn't shared any details about where he and his sons have moved to, but admitted he spends "most of the time alone" due to the boys' busy work and social lives.

In a candid Instagram post on Monday, he shared: "My nine-year relationship ended earlier in the year and I’ve been working through that on top of supporting someone close to me who is going through something difficult.

"The boys and I have recently moved home to a new area & I spend most of the time alone as the boys obviously have their own things going on."

Jeff had previously shared a look inside his sons' bedrooms

It was reported that Jeff and Kate were experiencing marriage difficulties only a year after their wedding, but when Jeff sat down with HELLO! in 2020, he revealed that the pandemic had only strengthened their relationship.

"Now we are a million times better because we took the time to invest in ourselves. I am so proud that the two of us have got to the point where things are more straightforward and more simple and easier than they have ever been between us.

"We are stronger for the two months that we've spent together with time to just focus on one another. Kate and I have had an opportunity to press pause and reset," revealed Jeff.

