Helen Skelton's jaw-dropping kitchen revealed after renovation

Helen Skelton lives in a countryside cottage in Yorkshire with her husband Richie Myler. The BBC Countryfile and former Blue Peter presenter has been in the process of renovating the home since they purchased it in January 2020, and her kitchen is shaping up to be seriously stunning.

She has opted for dark teal blue wooden cupboards, with white marble worktops and bronze metallic fittings, including the taps. A white double farmhouse sink is in keeping with the house's heritage, and there is a window with frames matching the colour of the cupboards overlooking the garden.

The plugholes also follow the metallic bronze theme.

Speaking to Country Living, Helen said it was the outdoor space that persuaded them to buy. "We bought it for the garden – that was the main pull," she explained. "We found a tiny broken house with a two acre garden. My dad saw it and said 'it's a terrible idea', but then he saw the garden and said 'you can't not live here'. She's an old house that someone put a lot of love into, especially in the garden."

The room seems to have vaulted ceilings with a skylight, as well as large patio doors leading out to said garden.

Helen shared another image once the doors had been fitted, showing a grey tiled patio area at the start of the garden, as well as various bushes, lawn areas, and concrete flower beds.

Helen grew up on a dairy farm in Cumbria, and so it makes sense that she would choose to live outside of the city. "I lived in the countryside until I was around 23/24 and never had neighbours," she said during her interview with Country Living. "I just looked at the rolling fields, front, side and back. I underestimated how much I found joy in rolling fields until I moved to London. The fresh air, sunsets and watching the sun rise just makes me feel good."

