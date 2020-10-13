We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A regular upon wedding gift lists and a favourite among culinary whizzes, Le Creuset is a brand famed for its iconic cookware. Now you can pick up a pot or dish for even less…

READ: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is bigger and better than ever - and you could get your hands on a Le Creuset piece, with up to 53% off! Which is great news, considering there are only 10 Fridays until Christmas and these trusted cookware pieces make great gifts.

When is Amazon Prime Day this year?

This year, Amazon Prime Day is in fact running for two whole days on the 13 and 14 October – but you’ll have to be quick as the deals sometimes sell out.

Why invest in Le Creuset?

Le Creuset has been around since 1925 and the traditional style means it is a hit with every generation. From students leaving home for the first time with grand cooking plans to couples hosting welcoming dinner parties and parents serving up hot, bubbling casseroles.

The products come in a range of colours, so no matter what your kitchen style, you can find the perfect match.

MORE: We spotted a Le Creuset product in Joe Wicks' kitchen

The name ‘creuset’ comes from the melting pot used to create their iconic cast iron casserole dishes. When crafted, each dish is inspected by 40 craftsmen to ensure impeccable quality.

Best Le Creuset deals for Prime Day 2020

Here are our top picks to bag yourself a bargain in the Le Creuset Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale...

This traditional casserole dish, with a five-litre capacity, has dinner party essential written all over it.

Le Creuset Casserole, £149.99, Amazon

These super-cute mini dishes are ideal for your first foray into Le Creuset.

Cocotte, £27.49, Amazon

This multi-functional griddle dish can be used in the oven, in the grill or on the stove.

Le Creuset Blue Griddle, £87.99, Amazon

Green is the colour of the season and this tagine dish will prove to be pretty and practical.

Le Creuset Tagine, £129.99, Amazon

A simplistic baking dish, ideal for roasting, baking and even cooking on the hob.

Le Creuset Baker, £73.49, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.