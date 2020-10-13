We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you want to make your home as spotless as Mrs Hinch's Essex property, then it's time to invest in her favourite hoover – which is currently reduced to just £189!

The cleaning influencer, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, knows all the best tools and equipment you need to keep a tidy home. At the top of the list is her beloved Shark vacuum cleaner, which is part of the 2020 Amazon Prime Day sales, running from 13-14 October.

Not only is the DuoClean model handy for cleaning up after children such as Mrs Hinch's son Ronnie, with its ability to glide from the hard floor of her kitchen to the plush grey carpets of her living room, but it is also useful for pet-owners who struggle with excess fur.

The pet tool easily removes pet hair from carpets, stairs and sofas, while the portable vacuum means it can easily be moved from room to room throughout your home.

Both are very handy features considering the 30-year-old's dog Henry loves to sleep on the sofa – not to mention the fact he has his very own bedroom!

Other features include anti-hair wrap technology, which helps remove hair from the brush-roll and a Car Detailing Kit.

Mrs Hinch's dog Henry loves to sleep on the sofa!

Wondering how you remove dirt from a product that's so well-equipped to carry the dirt from your home? Mrs Hinch recently revealed her step-by-step guide, telling fans afterwards: " "I'm so excited right now I feel like I have a brand new hoover."

With the online shopping giant offering 29 per cent off the original price, there's no better time for members of the Hinch army to get their hands on the hoover.

Looking for more products Mrs Hinch would love? We've rounded up a few great deals below. Happy shopping!

