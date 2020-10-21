Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside unseen living room in the Hamptons – with garden view The Live with Kelly and Ryan star splits her time between the Hamptons and Manhattan

Kelly Ripa has a beautiful home in the Hamptons where she spends a lot of her weekends.

And the Live with Kelly and Ryan star recently shared a glimpse inside one of the property's many living rooms.

The spacious area has a monochrome theme and features a cream sofa, as well as a table with grey chairs, and a black shelf filled with wine glasses.

The room has beige curtains and a large window overlooking the family's large garden.

Kelly often shares photos from inside the garden, which features a large swimming pool and a separate sunbathing area where the family enjoy relaxing.

The All My Children star also has a stunning $27million townhouse in Manhattan, where she stays during the week while presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The property features a roof terrace and a lavish foyer, complete with an enormous chandelier.

The home boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and is filled with stylish interior touches.

For the past few weeks, Kelly and her three children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, have remained in New York, while Mark Consuelos has been in Vancouver to film the latest series of Riverdale.

The mother-of-three recently opened up about missing Mark during an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing that the lockdown had been the longest period of time that they had spent together in a while as a result of their work schedules.

She said: "It was a testament that we really like each other. I'm sad not to wake up with him, it's very sad. I will miss him, that's all I can say. "We can't go back and forth, that's the problem."

Kelly then joked: "So it was a nice marriage honey, I really enjoyed the time we spent together."

The Hope and Faith actress previously opened up about her family's setup, revealing that the lockdown had been a great time for the family to bond while Mark was at home for a long period of time.

