Kelly Ripa shares glimpse inside unseen photo-filled room at home in the Hamptons The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has properties in the Hamptons and Manhattan

Kelly Ripa has a beautiful, lavish home in the Hamptons, where her family spend a lot of their weekends.

And recently, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a glimpse inside one of the many rooms in the property, which is filled with photos of her three children.

Just ahead of her 50th birthday on Friday, the Hope and Faith actress took to Instagram to post a picture from inside her home, complete with framed pictures of Michael, Lola and Joaquin when they were younger.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children film surprise message for their mum

The display unit also featured a large lamp and a mug, which had the caption 'Lordy Lordy Look Who's 40'.

Kelly wrote alongside the picture: "TBT 2010 this coffee cup is almost ten years old. Almost."

Kelly Ripa shared a new glimpse inside her home in the Hamptons

Kelly's followers and friends, including her former Hope and Faith co-star Faith Ford, were quick to reassure the star that she looks just as young now.

"And you haven't aged a bit," the actress wrote. Another added: "Yes and you are even more fabulous now." A third added: "50's are not so bad. Welcome, almost, to the club."

Luckily, Kelly didn't have anything to worry about and fully embraced her big day on Friday.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star with husband Mark Consuelos and their children

The presenter was treated to a show-stopping cake at work from the producers at Live with Kelly and Ryan, and also received some surprise video messages on air, including one from Oprah.

The star's three children also filmed a sweet message for their mum from their home, and Kelly admitted that she felt bad after watching the footage, as she had told them off for coming home to film it.

Kelly's husband is currently staying in Vancouver to film Riverdale

"I was like, 'What are these kids doing back in this house bringing COVID into my house?'" she told Ryan Seacrest.

"Now I feel bad and I’m sorry everybody."

She also got to speak to husband Mark Consuelos during the show as the couple had to spend her birthday apart, due to the star filming Riverdale in Vancouver for the next few months.

