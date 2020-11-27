17 best Amazon Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss - get up to 70% off!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon has some of the best Black Friday deals around – in fact, they've been celebrating all week! But today, 27 November is the day the retailer breaks out some of its biggest discounts and most irresistible Black Friday deals. Amazon has thousands of discounts across all departments today, including blink-and-you-miss-them Lightning Deals that have a limited supply so you'll need to shop extra quick to snap them up.

Black Friday is exciting but it certainly can be overwhelming, so we're here to lend you a hand with top deals on some of the most sought-after buys, from hoovers to wireless gadgets, advent calendars to bedding. So whether you’re looking for electricals, fashion or homeware buys, for yourself or for Christmas gifts, these are the best bargains to be had. Be quick though – they’ll only be around until midnight!

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Electric Toothbrushes

An electric toothbrush can be extremely pricey, but if you get one today you could save big. The Sonicare DiamondClean has incredible reviews from shoppers on Amazon, one even wrote: “Your teeth will feel great and your hygienist will notice improvements to your oral hygiene.” Sounds good to us! We’re bagging it today with 70 per cent off.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals on electric toothbrushes

Phillips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush, was £299, Deal Price £89.99, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Vacuums

Ok, we’re the first to admit a hoover is not a glamorous purchase, but this Shark offer is too good to be true. The cordless vacuum is a favourite of shoppers – including Mrs Hinch! – and it’s 44% cheaper if you buy today.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals on vacuums

Shark Upright Vacuum NZ801UKT, was £349.99, Deal Price £196.90, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Advent calendars

It's not too late to snap up an advent calendar for the holidays this year! Amazon has some great deals on Christmas countdowns, like this jewellery advent calendar that includes a bracelet, necklace and 22 charms on sale for 40% off.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals on advent calendars

Zhuofu jewellery advent calendar, was £19.99, Deal Price £11.99, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Hair removal tools

No need for salon waxing appointments – just get a hair removal tool in the Black Friday sale! The line from Braun is one of the most popular – and you can get one for nearly 60% off the original price.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals on hair removal tools

Braun IPL Silk Expert Pro 3 PL3132, was £424.99, Deal Price £179.99, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Coffee machines

Now, that’s what we’re talking about! One look at this stunning coffee machine and we’re already daydreaming about waking up to a fresh cup each morning.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals on coffee machines

Sage The Barista Express, was £599.95, Deal Price £549, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Hair tools

For lockdown beauty, it's definitely time to pick up some hair tools if you can't get to the salon. Pick up a brand new pair of ghds. You can save an incredible £40 on their gold styler today, or opt for one of their many other bundles to save.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals on hair tools

ghd Gold Styler, was £149, Deal Price £109, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Wireless Headphones

Everyone needs a pair of headphones, and these noise-cancelling ones are some of the best. Perfect for those with a long commute, they’ll drown out all background noise and allow you to enjoy some much-needed peace and quiet.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals on wireless headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35, was £329.95, Deal Price £209.99, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Video Baby Monitors

Save 43% on Amazon's top-selling digital baby monitor, the Motorola MBP36S, which includes infrared night vision technology pre-installed lullaby melodies and nature sounds, and even a room temperature monitor.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday deals on video baby monitors

Motorola MBP36S Baby Monitor, was £139.99, Deal Price £79.99, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Satin Pillowcases

Satin pillowcases are a true lifesaver when it comes to protecting your hair from breakage and pampering your skin, and Amazon has a 20% off Black Friday deal on this two-pack, which comes in ten different colours, PLUS an additional 5% off promotion.

Shop all Amazon Black Friday Deals on bedding

Duerer Two-Pack Satin Pillowcases, was £8.99, Deal Price £7.19, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Christmas decorations and fairy lights

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! And Amazon's Black Friday deals on holiday lighting can't be beat. Check out the Black Friday Christmas lights section – we think the best deal is this set of indoor-outdoor LED fairy lights with remote control for 34% off. It's an Amazon lightning deal though, so it only lasts for a few hours – act fast!

Shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on Christmas decorations

Moxled Christmas Fairy Lights, was £16.99 Deal Price £11.19, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Men's gift sets

Black Friday is THE day to do your Christmas shopping and if you are looking for a gift for him, take a look at this fab Lynx gift set that has a wireless speaker included.

Shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on men's gift sets

Lynx Africa, Bluetooth Portable Speaker Trio Gift Set, was £18 Deal Price £9.99, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Back pain relief gadgets

If you're like us, stiffness and back pain is one challenge of being in lockdown – which is why this headed back massager is a great buy to consider on Black Friday 2020. This heated back massager has 14 massage programs and a remote control – and you can get it today for 61% off!

Shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on back massagers

HoMedics ShiatsuMax 2.0 Shiatsu Back Massager, was £299.99 Deal Price £117.55, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Cooking

If you're looking to get your kitchen cupboards organised, check out this 13-Piece Tefal Ingenio pots and pans set, for 48% off! The set includes two frying pans, three saucepans – all stackable thanks to the set of two removable handles – and airtight lids.

Shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on cookware

Tefal Ingenio Pots and Pans Set, was £270 Deal Price £139.99, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Hair clippers

Save nearly 50% on this beard clipper set from Braun that includes not just attachments but also a Gilette razor – it would make an excellent Christmas gift!

Shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on hair clippers

Braun clippers and razor set, was £65.99 Deal Price £33.74 Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Bluetooth speakers

If you're in the market for a wireless Bluetooth speaker, there are plenty to be found in the Amazon Black Friday sale! We love the style of this rose gold speaker – and at just £12.79 – over 35% off – it would make a great stocking filler.

Shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on Bluetooth wireless speakers

XLEADER SoundAngel 5W Touch Bluetooth Speaker, was £19.99 Deal Price £12.79, Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Yankee Candles

With Christmas coming soon, scented candles are a must-have to create a warm winter ambience. Yankee Candles are some of the most popular around, and Amazon has this 11-piece set – 8 scented candles, a votive holder, wick trimmer and candle topper for 43% off on Black Friday.

Shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on candle gift sets

Yankee Candle Gift Set, was £48.78 Deal Price £27.99, Amazon

Shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on candle gift sets

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals: Luggage

Okay, we admit 2020 wasn't exactly a big year for travel but we have high hopes for 2021! It just might be a good time to invest in a new suitcase so can start dreaming of your next holiday. Samsonite suitcases can be pricey, but this XXL case is currently 61% off. Shoppers described it as “sturdy”, and “very strong”, so it’s the perfect buy for travelling types.

Shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals on luggage

Samsonite Termo Young Spinner, was £269, now £99, Amazon

