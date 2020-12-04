Jordan North's home is the ultimate lad pad – see inside The I'm A Celebrity star lives in an apartment in Burnley

Jordan North lives in a beautiful apartment in Burnley. The I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star often reveals glimpses of his property on social media, and it looks like the ideal lad pad.

Jordan North's living room

He previously shared a photo taken in his living room, revealing that it is decorated with white walls and wooden floors, while the furniture includes a large grey sofa, and a circular white side table where Jordan keeps a retro radio and a metallic gold drinks tray.

On the other side of the room, Jordan has an enormous flatscreen TV which he has positioned on another of the same circular side tables. The photo also showed large white sash windows, and a floor lamp set in one corner.

Jordan has a checked grey rug which he keeps in the space beneath a wooden coffee table with a black metal base. He uses the table to store a stack of books, including an Obama biography and a whisky guide book.

Jordan North's kitchen

When Jordan received his photocards after being signed as a DJ for Radio 1, he took the opportunity to show off his achievement by sticking them across his kitchen cupboards.

The kitchen has a white dining table, lined with grey and blue curved armchairs.

Jordan North's bedroom

Jordan's bedroom follows the same white colour scheme as the rest of the home, along with wooden floors. His bed is designed with a minimalist black metal frame, and he has also previously revealed that his bedroom ceiling is vaulted with a skylight.

Jordan North's balcony

While Jordan's home doesn't have its own garden, he does have a private balcony. It's built with wooden floorboards, and Jordan keeps raised wooden flowerbeds in the space.

