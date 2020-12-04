Jordan North's home is the ultimate lad pad – see inside

Bridie Wilkins
I'm A Celebrity star Jordan North house: See photos inside his apartment in Burnley, where he will return once he leaves the I'm A Celeb castle.
Jordan North lives in a beautiful apartment in Burnley. The I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star often reveals glimpses of his property on social media, and it looks like the ideal lad pad.
SEE: All the jaw-dropping I'm A Celeb stars' homes revealed - inside
WATCH: Jordan North takes on terrifying Bushtucker trial
Jordan North's living room
He previously shared a photo taken in his living room, revealing that it is decorated with white walls and wooden floors, while the furniture includes a large grey sofa, and a circular white side table where Jordan keeps a retro radio and a metallic gold drinks tray.
MORE: Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's beautiful home is every family's dream
On the other side of the room, Jordan has an enormous flatscreen TV which he has positioned on another of the same circular side tables. The photo also showed large white sash windows, and a floor lamp set in one corner.
RELATED: AJ Pritchard's London apartment is like a show home
Jordan has a checked grey rug which he keeps in the space beneath a wooden coffee table with a black metal base. He uses the table to store a stack of books, including an Obama biography and a whisky guide book.
Jordan North's kitchen
When Jordan received his photocards after being signed as a DJ for Radio 1, he took the opportunity to show off his achievement by sticking them across his kitchen cupboards.
The kitchen has a white dining table, lined with grey and blue curved armchairs.
Jordan North's bedroom
Jordan's bedroom follows the same white colour scheme as the rest of the home, along with wooden floors. His bed is designed with a minimalist black metal frame, and he has also previously revealed that his bedroom ceiling is vaulted with a skylight.
Jordan North's balcony
While Jordan's home doesn't have its own garden, he does have a private balcony. It's built with wooden floorboards, and Jordan keeps raised wooden flowerbeds in the space.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.