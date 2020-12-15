19 amazing stocking fillers we found on Amazon for everyone in your family - even the dog!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

No doubt you’re knee-deep in Christmas present shopping right now – but have you given the Christmas stockings any thought? If you’re on the lookout for smaller gift ideas to stuff in the stockings hanging over the mantelpiece with minimal stress involved then Amazon's the place!

We’ve scoured the online shopping portal which became our best friend during Lockdown 1.0 and 2.0 for the best stocking filler Amazon ideas for all the family. Whether you want something funny, cute, for foodies, dog moms – and most of them are under £10. There are even some cute presents you can get for expectant mums and dads from the bump.

Read on, when it comes to Amazon stocking fillers we’ve got you covered!

Amazon stocking fillers for her

ULAK AirPods glitter case, £12.99, Amazon

Check this out if she likes a bit of sparkle and owns some AirPods – it’s one of Amazon’s best-rated glitter cases with a 74% five star rating!

Sanctuary Spa manicure gift set, £4, Amazon

This bargainous Sanctuary Spa manicure gift set has all the essentials for a mini manicure and it’s suitable for vegans too.

Portable makeup mirror with LED lights, £12.99, Amazon

This foldable makeup mirror features dimmable LED lights for perfect makeup touches on the go. It opens to a freestanding 300 degree angle too. Perfect!

Petits Rituels wax melts two-pack Provence, £10, Amazon

If she has a tea light then these wax melts are a must. Apart from the fact they're super pretty and smell divine, they're 100% organic and the ingredients are all ethically sourced. Fragrances to choose from include Provence, By the Fire, Orange Gourmande and Minty Bourbon.

Bond Touch bracelets, £93 for a pair, Amazon

This is a really unique gift that comes into its own with so many of us separated from loved ones due to covid restrictions. The idea is you keep one bracelet and give the other to the absent special person. When you touch it, they feel it and their bracelet lights up in the colour you choose. No matter where they are on the planet. You open up the Bond Touch App to follow your loved one's status and get notified when you miss a touch. You can also set a countdown to the day you'll reunite and send messages via the app.

Amazon stocking fillers for him

Stormtrooper make your own gin set, £14,99, Amazon

If he likes Star Wars and gin then you can kill two birds with one stone with this stocking filler Amazon idea. Just add vodka, shake it three to five times a day for a week, then strain off your gin and enjoy!

Bulldog original beard oil, £3.50, Amazon

If he has a beard then this stocking filler idea for him is a no-brainer. It’s Amazon’s top-rated beard oil and you can pick it up for 46% less than the recommended retail price.

Gentlemen’s lip repair, £3.99, Amazon

If he thinks lip balm is too girly then this is sure to change his mind – whiskey lip repair balm, warm and richly flavoured with his favourite tipple, and it contains over 99% organic ingredients!

Funny Amazon stocking fillers

Soundilicious party game, £12.99, Amazon

This Amazon best-selling stocking filler is a great game to play on Christmas Day – you have to make and guess sounds to win, ranging from easy (monkey, train, eating) to medium (didgeridoo, rollercoaster, electric shock) to hard (wrestling, scuba diving, woodpecker). So many lols!

I love my wife car air freshener, £3.99, Amazon

Hands up who thinks their other half needs this for the car? Sure to raise a smile when it’s pulled out of the stocking!

Christmas chocolate Brussel sprouts three-pack, £8.99, Amazon

Whether they love Brussel sprouts or hate them, either way these chocolate Brussel sprouts are a hilarious stocking filler. The chocolates are wrapped in foil emblazoned with a realistic Brussel sprout design, And it’s a three pack so you can prank the whole family!

Amazon stocking fillers for foodies

Berty’s stuffing-flavoured ketchup, £2.99, Amazon

This is brilliant! Indie condiment makers Sauce Shop did a call out for festive sauce inspiration from UK kids. Seven-year-old Berty’s suggestion of a stuffing sauce grabbed their attention and they brought it to life in a vibrant sage and onion flavoured ketchup – perfect for those Xmas dinner leftover sandwiches. Yum!

Contigo pinnacle autoseal travel mug, £25, Amazon

Banish the curse of cold tea or coffee forever with this spill-proof travel mug. It keeps beverages piping hot for up to five hours (or ten hours if iced drinks are your thing) If you have a slow tea drinker on your Christmas list they'd love to find this in their stocking.

A taste of Italy herb growing set, £10.99, Amazon

Mama mia! This set has everything you need to grow your own Italian herbs at home on your own windowsill. No green fingers required, it’s suitable for complete novices and there are plenty of seeds for multiple attempts – plants include moneymaker tomatoes, basil, coriander, bell peppers and spring onions.

Street food style hot sauce sampler set, £16.99, Amazon

Do you know someone who’s crazy about hot sauces? This cute gift set has four mini gourmet chilli sauces which are sure to hit the spot.

Amazon stocking fillers for mums and dads of fur babies

Doggie Language, £8.99, Amazon

Dog lover in the family? Then they’ll be delighted with this stocking-sized illustrated book, which contains the secrets to understand what their four-legged friend is trying to tell them.

What Cats Want, £7.63, Amazon

Don’t worry cat moms, you’re taken care of too – What Cats Want is the perfect stocking filler for cat lovers. Japan’s leading cat doctor Dr Yuki Hattori has penned an illustrated book telling you how to interpret your cats different miows, the direction of their whiskers and even the way their tail in pointing!

Amazon stocking fillers from bump to expectant mums & dads

Keep calm and push maternity socks, £6.99, Amazon

These cosy non-slip socks are sure to get a giggle from the mum to be in your life.

Baby nails wearable baby file, £10.49, Amazon

This might be the most genius piece of baby kit to be invented in recent years. A baby nail kit that solves the worrisome problem of how to keep newborns’ nails short and clean without accidentally nipping the delicate skin on their fingers. Just slip the wearable nail file on your thumb and you can gently file away hands-free while you cuddle or feed your precious bundle. It’s a hospital bag essential!

