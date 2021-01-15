Phil Vickery's cosy home after split from Fern Britton revealed – an inside tour

This Morning star Phil Vickery lives in Buckinghamshire after splitting from his wife Fern Britton last year, who now lives in Cornwall in what used to be the family's holiday home with the couple's daughter Winnie. Phil has inadvertently revealed several areas of his house since the coronavirus pandemic began and he has made a series of virtual TV appearances, including his living room, kitchen and garden. Take a look inside.

Phil Vickery's living room

Earlier this month, Phil joined This Morning from his living room for the first time. It is reflective of the home's countryside location with cream walls, vintage red floral curtains, a rabbit-shaped ornament, and two retro paintings mounted upon one wall. There also appears to be a small home bar in the corner of the space, where Phil has a selection of condiments on show.

Phil Vickery's kitchen

Whilst Phil has made a name for himself as a renowned celebrity chef, his kitchen is surprisingly humble. In keeping with the living room, cream tiles and cupboards, wooden worktops and a wooden dining table create a farmhouse feel. An alcove above an AGA oven and bunting for decoration add to the old-age aesthetic.

Another virtual appearance showed that Phil has a wall hanging reading, 'What if the Hokey Cokey really IS what it's all about?'. He had also added a KFC-inspired sign.

Phil Vickery's garden

Phil made several appearances from his garden last summer. It has its own outhouse with a sheltered terrace, as well as a large barbecue where Phil often cooks.

The lawn is lined with perfectly preened bushes and flower beds, and two concrete pillars which seem to lead into another area of the garden where the outhouse and another building are situated. Phil's dining table was seen dressed in a red and white gingham tablecloth, and lined with wicker chairs.

