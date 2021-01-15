Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan's home is full of royal touches – see inside The actress lives at her childhood house in Galway

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan previously moved to London but has since returned to her childhood home in Galway, Ireland, after she opened up to Jonathan Van Ness on his podcast, Getting Curious, about the hardships she faced in the capital.

"I had the worst time of my life," she explained. "It sucked so hard. I found it difficult. I was so lonely when I moved. That was one of the killer things for me. I was like 'I don't like it here because I don't know anyone.' I used to let that city, that whole rat race thing get to me."

Now, the star is happy to have reunited with her family and friends in her native country, and has also shared several photos inside of her family house during the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly to her co-star Phoebe Dynevor's abode, Nicola's has a vintage feel to it, but hers is also full of features we've seen many a time in the homes of the royal family. Take a look.

Nicola Coughlan's living room

Nicola's living room is decorated with cream walls, while furniture includes a floral sofa and armchair, a wooden coffee table and chest of drawers, and a fringed floor lamp which is just like that of Prince Charles' in his home office.

At Christmas time, Nicola posed alongside her tree and revealed that her living room has baroque print carpet. Again, baroque patterns are seen in everyone from Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's houses, to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's property in London.

Another photo taken in Nicola's living room showed a vase of flowers kept in a watering jug, which the Duchess of Cornwall also uses to hold flowers in her private study.

Nicola Coughlan's bedroom

Nicola offered a glimpse of her bedroom as she joined a Zoom call during the initial lockdown period. It's decorated with white walls, and furnished with more wooden features including her bed and a chest of drawers. Princess Anne's former flat in Westminster was designed in a similar vein, with a wooden bed frame and bedside table, and a fringed bedside lamp.

In a different area of the home, Nicola posed in a doorway, where various plates and trinkets are displayed within the walls and on an exposed bookshelf at the side. Sophie Wessex previously showed off her kitchen with Prince Edward, where they too display plates and vases in the same way.

