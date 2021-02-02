Princess Beatrice's stepson's mother's incredible house could be a show home Dara Huang, Wolfie's mum, has shared photos of her stunning Kensington home

Princess Beatrice is stepmother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son, Wolfie, otherwise known as Christopher Mapelli Mozzi. While the four-year-old no doubt spends plenty of time at St James's Palace with his dad and stepmum, the lucky tot has another truly spectacular London abode to live in as his mum, Dara Huang is an architect and interiors expert.

Dara often shares photos of her Kensington home on her Instagram account and it is truly one of the most astonishing properties we've ever seen. Take a look…

The living room

The living room is designed with a cream and brown colour scheme, including a linen cream sofa with a Hermes blanket, a cowhide rug, and an exposed cream bookshelf with a wooden ladder for accessing the highest points. When Dara shared this photo she revealed that her "home desk" is situated in the hallway, but that she occasionally takes virtual calls from the living room, when she positions her laptop on the glass coffee table.

Another photo shared by Dara at Christmas time revealed an open fireplace which Dara had decorated with red stockings, and is framed with various wooden and stone ornaments. There is also a brown wooden armchair with a wicker seat.

Dara and Wolfie decorated their Christmas tree in line with the rest of the home, using gold, bronze and brown baubles, and gold ribbons.

The hallway

Dara and Wolfie's hallway is painted white, and has grey flooring. Dara previously posed for a photo in a full-length white mirror with a rococo style frame. The front door is also visible in the background, showing that it is a white design with three glass panels and an additional glass insert at the top.

The studio

Dara has her own private studio. In keeping with the rest of the home, it has been curated with a minimalist theme including white walls and exposed bookshelves, while furniture includes a large white desk.

The kitchen

Dara's kitchen is fitted with forest green minimalist cupboards, and an enormous grey marble waterfall island in the middle of the room, complete with a modern induction hob.

