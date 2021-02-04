﻿
11 best homeware deals on Amazon to shop right now

Big discounts on homeware – including your work from home and lockdown must-haves

Karen Silas

During lockdown we’re feeling like we can’t live without loungewear, face masks, meal delivery services and last but certainly not least, Amazon. With our in-person shopping trips curtailed, we’re thankful for the short delivery times and the great deals.

And right now there are some fantastic discounts on everything we need to keep our homes comfy, tidy and convenient, from kitchenware for our constant cooking to laptop stands to make working from home and Zoom calls that much easier (yes, even Kate Middleton has one).

And let’s face it, Amazon’s also a great place to find things you didn’t know you needed – we’re looking at you, blanket with sleeves!

So check out all the best homeware deals at Amazon right now...

iron amazon home sale

Russell Hobbs Steam Iron, was £59.99 Deal Price £29.55, Amazon

back massager amazon home sale

MILcea Shiatsu Massager, was £44.99 Deal Price £34.99 with automatic voucher, Amazon

laptop desk lap stand amazon home sale

Laptop Tray w/ Built-in Mousepad, Was £54.99 Now £33.99, PLUS 10% off voucher, Amazon

shark vacuum amazon sale

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner, was £249.99 Now £159, Amazon

wearable blanket amazon home sale

Winthome Blanket with Sleeves, Was £23.99 Deal Price £19.19, Amazon

touchless thermometer amazon home sale

Non Contact Forehead Thermometer, was £24.99 Deal Price £16.99, Amazon

kids bedding amazon sale

Kidz Club Planets Single Bed Duvet Set, was £24 Now £13.79, Amazon

smoothie blender amazon home sale

HadinEEon Smoothie Blender, was £34.99 Deal Price £22.99, Amazon

patio heater amazon sale

HEATSURE Electric Patio heater, Was £108.99 Now £87.99, Amazon

yankee candle amazon home sale

Yankee Candle Arctic Frost Large candle, was £23.99 Deal Price £15.99, Amazon

solar garden lights amazon home sale

Waterproof LED Solar String Lights, Was £15.99 Deal Price £7.36, Amazon

