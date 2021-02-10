We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Why consistently add your favourite products to your supermarket shops when you could save yourself the hassle (and money!) by using Amazon Subscribe and Save?

How does Amazon's subscribe & save work?

Amazon's subscription service allows you to schedule repeat deliveries (from every two weeks to every six months) of your essentials while receiving discounts and enjoying free standard shipping. Each item tends to have around five per cent off the original value, but you can save 15 per cent by adding five or more eligible items every month.

With no commitment and no fees, it's a win-win situation. Plus, you won't have to fear you'll forget to pick them up if they're automatically scheduled!

What can I buy on Amazon subscribe & save?

There are a range of products available, from household essentials such as cleaning products and bin bags, to grocery items including pet food, and beauty products such as moisturisers and makeup.

Take a look at the best Amazon subscription deals that could save you money...

This celebrity-loved cleansing balm is sure to be a regular in your shopping basket, and you could be saving 10 per cent!

Elemis Cleansing Balm, was £7.13 now £6.42, Amazon

Everyone needs a healthy stock of fabric detergent in the house – especially with everyone spending extra time at home following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Surf Tropical Liquid Detergent, was £11.56 now £10.98, Amazon

A key ingredient in the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to breakfast smoothie, spirulina is a superfood you'll want to make a regular appearance in your kitchen cupboards.

Organic Spirulina Powder, was £3.75 now £3.56, Amazon

In case of another hand sanitiser sell-out, stock up with this pack of six.

Cuticura antibacterial hand gel, was £5.79 now £5.50, Amazon

Don't lug giant bags of dog biscuits back from the supermarket when you could have them delivered – for at least 5 per cent less.

Bakers Adult dry dog food, was £19.99 now £18.99, Amazon

Missing your Costa order? Make it at home with Tassimo coffee pods. After all, everyone needs a caffeine boost at some point in the day.

Tassimo Costa latte coffee pods, was £19.95 now 17.96, Amazon

Large bags of cat food can be expensive, so make the most of Amazon's savings!

Purina ONE adult cat food, was £19.99 now £18.99, Amazon

Revive dry or damaged hair with your favourite hair mask – you won't regret it once lockdown restrictions have lifted.

Garnier hair mask, was £3.46 now £3.29, Amazon

It's more important than ever to wipe down every surface to prevent the spread of bacteria – enter a bulk pack of Dettol wipes!

Dettol antibacterial wipes pack of six, was £20.62 now £19.59, Amazon

Securing a beauty appointment after the lockdown will be nigh impossible, so here's a little DIY eyebrow kit to keep you going in the meantime.

Eylure eyebrow dye kit, was £6.17 now £5.55, Amazon

