Hugh Grant's £17.5million home with wife Anna will blow your mind - and there's more

Hugh Grant bought a beautiful new home worth £17.5million, or €19.4million, at the start of 2019, says The Sun. It's located in Chelsea, south west London, and The Undoing and Love Actually star lives at the property with his wife, Anna Eberstein, and their three children.

The home is a semi-detached building with six bedrooms and, according to Land Registry papers, is on one of the most exclusive streets of the area. In fact, though it is not known whether they reside on the exact same road, Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are said to be neighbours of Hugh and Anna's.

Details of Hugh's property have been kept tightly under wraps ever since he moved in, but it was reported that he paid for the house outright.

That's not the only home he owns, either.

Amongst a portfolio of London properties, Hugh has a £1.2million house which he bought for the mother of two of his children Tabitha and Felix, Tinglan Hong, back in 2011, as well as another residence in Chelsea worth £2.1million which he purchased in 2000.

Hugh Grant's second home in Chelsea

He also owns an abode in Notting Hill which he paid £10million for in 2016. It boasts five bedrooms, a bespoke kitchen and two dressing rooms, and Hugh now rents the house out for £7,000 per week.

Hugh Grant's former penthouse in South Kensington

Back in 2002, Hugh paid £3.25million for yet another apartment in South Kensington, but he sold it on a year later for £3.5million, making a profit of £250,000.

Hugh Grant's home in Sweden

In 2015, Hugh's real estate collection even went international when he bought a villa for just over £500,000 in Torekov, Sweden.

Hugh rarely opens up about his home life, but in a past interview with Virgin Radio he revealed how his perceptions of marriage and children have changed. "I was wrong, I was just plain wrong," he said. "Children, you know. I used to roll my eyes. People would say, 'Oh Hugh, you don’t understand it', but they were right."

