There's nothing quite like a delivery from the postman to perk us up now that staying in has sadly become the 'new normal'.

And with online shopping at an all-time high, it's become so easy to lose hours scrolling for new furnishings, appliances or our new favourite – loungewear!

But what have people been buying? Check out our list of Amazon's best-selling products that shoppers can't seem to live without…

Pinch of Nom Quick & Easy: 100 Delicious Slimming Recipes

This popular cookbook is number one in the Amazon charts and it's not hard to see why. With thousands of five-star reviews, it features more than 100 quick, simple and slimming recipes from authors and chefs Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone. From Veggie Satay Noodles, Creamy Cajun Chicken Pasta and Apple and Apricot Oaty Crumble, you won’t even notice they’re slimming.

Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming Recipes, £10, Amazon

Teeth Whitening Strips

For under £5 you wouldn't expect these strips to whiten much – but who are we to argue with hundreds of happy shoppers who now have pearly whites? The lightweight fluid in these strips can get to the hard-to-reach bits of the enamel to ensure it doesn't just whiten the surface layer. Plus, thanks to their extra flexibility, they can reach more teeth than most other whitening strips on the market.

Eclat Teeth Whitening Strips, £$.98, Amazon

Crayola Supertips Markers

Keep your kids – or yourself – entertained with these premium felt tip pens that can create thick or thin lines, ideal for those little details on arts and crafts projects for school and home. The ink can also be washed off skin and clothes!

Crayola Super Tips, £2.00, Amazon

Reusable Makeup Remover Pads

The days of using endless cotton rounds are long gone thanks to these eco-friendly and money-saving alternatives to wipe away dirt and grime from your face. This set includes 12 pads for everyday cleansing and three scrub pads that are great for removing waterproof products. It also comes with a washable mesh laundry bag so they won't get lost in your machine.

Reusable Makeup Remover Pads, £6.99, Amazon

Moth Repellent and Wardrobe Fresheners

Protect your clothes from moths and keep your clothes smelling fresh with these handy natural cedar wood rings. Simply pop them over your hangers or in a drawer to deter moths from your clothes and prevent future infestations. You can even renew the scent and give them a refresh with a quick file with sandpaper.

Moth Repellent for Wardrobes, £7.95, Amazon

Anti-Limescale Ball

Keep your washing machine or dishwasher limescale-free with this handy Magnoball that can last up to five years! "Environmentally safe, its magnetic power is scientifically proven to crystallise limescale particles in the water, preventing them from settling in your clothes or clogging up your machine. Simply pop it into your machine or in the cutlery drawer of your dishwasher and wash as normal.

Ecozone Magnoball, £6.66, Amazon

Oven Base Liner

Save yourself from unnecessary scrubbing with this non-stick and reusable oven liner. Suitable for gas, electric or fan ovens, it can withstand temperatures of up to 260°C. Simply cut to size and pop it in the dishwasher or hand wash it when it needs some sprucing up.

Toastabags Heavy-Duty Oven Base Liner, £3.00, Amazon

The Thursday Murder Club

Keep yourself entertained with a good book – and none come more highly recommended than Pointless star Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club. A classic 'whodunit' murder mystery, Richard's first novel has been described as "compelling" and "deplorably good" by satisfied readers.

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, £7.39, Amazon

Smartwatch

If lockdown has made you reassess your fitness, then this handy waterproof smartwatch is just what you need. Proving you don't have to spend big money on a name brand, this watch acts as a fitness tracker, monitoring your daily activity data like steps, calories, distance and minutes active. It also has heart rate, blood pressure and blood oxygen monitor functions, among many other features, and is compatible with smartphones that use iOS 9.0/Android OS 4.4 or above, and Bluetooth 4.0 or above.

Popglory SmartWatch, £23.80, Amazon

LED Rechargeable Lighter

There will be no more faffing trying to light your candles thanks to this flameless and rechargeable LED lighter. Its flexibility means you can light almost burnt-out candles with ease and its LED light lets you use it in dark settings. You can even use it to light gas stoves, BBQ grills and fireplaces. Plus, once it's fully charged via USB, you can use it up to 350 times!

ORSJA Candle Lighter, £11.99, Amazon

