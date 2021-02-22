13 Amazon homeware buys that look really expensive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amazon may not be the first place that springs to mind when you're looking for homeware, but the site actually has some amazing hidden gems covering everything from furniture to home accessories and then some. Whether you're looking for a new rug or some extra storage, we've rounded up some of the top home buys you'll love - and they look way more expensive than they are. Alexa, add to bag…

1. Green velvet oyster shell tub chair

With its jewel-toned velvet fabric and classic oyster shell shape, this elegant tub chair looks far more expensive than its £200 price tag.

Velvet oyster shell tub chair, £199.98,

READ: 14 OXO home and kitchen gadgets so good you'll wonder how you lived without

2. UMI. by Amazon round nest of tables

Whether for your bedroom or living room, this pair of gold nesting tables with white tops are a stylish and space-saving buy that you won't believe costs less than £100.

UMI. by Amazon nest of tables, £99.99,

RELATED: 24 of Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate deep clean

3. Tripod floor lamp

With its retro style and brass shade, this tripod stand floor lamp will be a focal point of any room and looks way more expensive than £49.

Tripod floor lamp, £49.88,

SHOP NOW

4. GDF Studio dark blue club chair

A luxurious addition to your living room, we would never have guessed this blue button-back club chair is only £240.

GDF Studio club chair, £241.06,

5. Dressing table set

This dressing table set has an LED vanity mirror and built-in storage for all your makeup essentials. It could even double up as a desk if you're working from home.

Dressing table set, £129.99,

SEE: 10 dressing tables that can double up as desks

6. A2Z Home Solutions drinks trolley

Love entertaining? This gold round serving trolley will definitely impress your guests, whether you're using it to serve a cuppa or a cocktail.

Gold serving trolley, £89.99,

7. Beautify copper champagne flutes

Your Friday night drinks just got a whole lot cooler courtesy of these copper champagne flutes, which are presented in a gift box and will add the perfect finishing touch to your bar cart.

Copper champagne flutes, £17.99,

8. NuLoom Store vintage Moroccan rug

Our love affair with Moroccan-style Berber rugs shows no sign of slowing down, and while some can set you back hundreds of pounds, this soft cream rug is an affordable take on the trend.

Vintage Moroccan rug, £77.99,

9. Juniqe set of 2 botanical posters

Create your very own gallery wall with this set of two botanical print Juniqe posters, which will instantly transform your room.

Juniqe botanical posters, £24.99,

10. Lifa Living round wall shelf unit

Whether you use it to display kitchen ingredients or your favourite living room accessories, this round wall shelf unit is a stylish and versatile addition to your home that works in almost any room of the house.

Round wall shelf unit, from £54.07,

11. Minimalist Nordic flower vase

If you can't get enough of Scandi-style interiors, this minimalistic vase is for you. Ideal for displaying just a few of your favourite flowers or foliage, it's a bargain at £7.99.

Nordic flower vase, £7.99,

12. Rattan sunflower wall mirror

Rattan accessories and furniture are a must-have for 2020, and this sunflower wall mirror is an ideal way to try the trend, for little more than £30.

Rattan sunflower wall mirror, £30.89,

13. Blush pink velvet cushion covers

For an easy and budget-friendly way to update your room, add this pack of two cushion covers to your next Prime order. These velvet cushions have a cool pom pom trim, and are available in an array of colours to tie in with any room.

Pack of two velvet cushion covers, £10.99,

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside 10 of the most stunning celebrity homes

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.