Kylie Minogue's bathroom at £18million home is heaven on earth The Australian pop star lives at One Hyde Park in London

Kylie Minogue lives in a penthouse in the world's most expensive apartment building, One Hyde Park in London. Her particular residence is believed to be worth £18million, or $25million, and previous photos shared by the star on Instagram have given fans a look at her dreamy bathroom.

SEE: Kylie Minogue lives in the world's most expensive apartment block - see inside

Kylie Minogue's bathroom

Back in December, Kylie posed in the space after finishing a home photoshoot. She wrote: "Another. Photo. Shoot. DONE!!"

MORE: 10 most incredible celebrity homes seen during the coronavirus pandemic revealed

The room is designed with cream marble walls and flooring, and a ridged glass shower door and screens, with gold metallic handles and fittings.

READ: 31 of the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms of all time

Kylie also has fresh white robes and towels hanging, just like you'd find in a spa.

Kylie Minogue posed in her bathroom

More recently, she posed for a selfie in another mirror in a bronze frame in the room, showing the same ridged shower screen in the reflection. It looks as though the space has square window panes made with white frames, as seen in the corner of Kylie's shot. In reference to the slogan on her jumper reading, 'I mean the dream,' Kylie captioned the post: "Right to left. Back to front. Still mean it."

She has unveiled glimpses of other areas of the home, too.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue films inside beautiful hallway at London home

A few weeks prior, Kylie filmed a clip in her hallway, which has a gold baroque style mirror mounted upon one wall, and a pink and white marble console table, where she had positioned a glass of rose wine from her eponymous drinks range, Kylie Minogue Wines. She credited the brand @kylieminoguewines in the caption and added: "A little rose!"

The lavish One Hyde Park development where she lives has also been home to other celebrities including Naomi Campbell and Holly Valance.

According to Business Insider, apartments in the block cost more than £8,000, or $11,000 a square foot, nearly three times the typical price of luxury London real estate.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.