Mrs Hinch swears by this incredible cleaning product and it's in the Amazon sale

Mrs Hinch is the queen of clean! Boasting an impressive 4million followers, the Instagram star counts celebrities Eamonn Holmes and Katie Piper among her biggest fans. Joining HELLO! for an interview, we asked the influencer to narrow down her extensive list of favourite products to a top five, which included the hugely popular Zoflora cleaning disinfectant.

Mrs Hinch loves Zoflora cleaning disinfectant

"In no particular order because you wouldn't make someone choose a favourite between their children…Flash Bathroom with Febreze (very important), CIF Stainless Steel Spray, Pine Toilet Cleaner, 1001 Carpet Spray and Zoflora," she said.

Mrs Hinch regularly uses Zoflora in her home, particularly to remove dirt and bacteria from her kitchen and bathroom, so the clean-fluencer will no doubt be excited to hear that her favourite disinfectant is in the Amazon sale.

Zoflora Concentrated Disinfectant (12 x 120ml), £15.10, Amazon

For just £15.10, fans can get their hands on a 12 x 120ml mixed bottle assortment, which includes a number of the brand's signature scents. While fragrances may vary based on the seasons, the assortment may include Lavender Escape, Linen Fresh, Twilight Garden and Hello Spring.

The ultimate multipurpose product, Zoflora disinfectant can be used on floors, baths, tiles, taps, worktops, drains, dishcloths, toilets and potties. As well as killing bacteria and germs, it eliminates odours, leaving behind a clean and long-lasting fragrance. Either use neat or dilute in water.

The clean-fluencer has made her bathroom her sanctuary over lockdown

Mrs Hinch loves to shop on Amazon and we've found a number of her homeware essentials in the sale. With lockdown keeping us inside, the Instagrammer has made her bathroom her sanctuary, and she's elevated bath time with the help of her handy bath tray.

The bamboo model, which comes with a free matching soap dish, is adjustable from 72cm to 104cm so it fits most bathtubs. If you'd like to get the full Mrs Hinch spa bathroom effect, you can also shop personalised bottles and even a long-lasting real floral display for your space.

