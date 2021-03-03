Mummy Diaries' Sam Faiers' £2.25million house looks like a show home Samantha shares the house with husband Paul and their two children

Sam Faiers, her husband Paul Knightley and their two children, Paul and Rosie, moved from Hertfordshire to Surrey in April 2020 into a house worth £2.25million, which the couple are reportedly paying £7,000 per month to rent.

It boasts five bedrooms, each of which comes with their own en-suite bathroom, and Mummy Diaries star Sam has shared several photos from inside since living there. Take a look…

Sam Faiers' kitchen

The huge kitchen is designed with minimalist white cupboards with grey frames, and grey tiled flooring. There is also a central island, and spotlights and stainless steel appliances including an American-style fridge, toaster and kettle add to the contemporary aesthetic.

Another photo of Sam in the kitchen gave fans a better look at the island, which has grey marble side panels.

Sam Faiers' living room

The kitchen and dining area is open-plan alongside a living area, furnished with a large cloud-like white sofa.

The living space also has a skylight, and a flatscreen television built into one wall, above an electric glass-front fireplace.

Sam Faiers' daughter's bedroom

Rosie has her own pink-themed bedroom, complete with an LED light that reads her name, and several toys. Sam also installed a pink Christmas tree for Rosie during the festive period, which they decorated together.

A different image revealed an off-white cot bed with a matching toy chest, and a pink dolls house.

Sam Faiers' son's bedroom

Sam's son Paul, meanwhile, has a treehouse style bed, complete with slide and ladder.

Sam Faiers' bedroom

Sam and Paul's bedroom is furnished with a king-sized bed with a brown suede button-back headboard and a silver mirrored frame. Two Perspex bedside tables are positioned at either side.

Sam Faiers' hallway

The same high-shine grey flooring seen in the kitchen area continues into the hallway, while there is also a glossy grey and gold console table, set beneath various family photos of the children as babies.

