12 best Easter decorations for 2021: From Easter trees to bunny wreaths & fairy lights

Easter is just around the corner and we for one cannot wait. If all goes according to plan, this might well be the last big celebration we're forced to stay at home for, so why not make it one to remember with a few Easter decorations inside (or outside) the house? Whether you're in the mood for a few Easter-themed fairy lights scattered around your home, or an Easter tree, an inflatable bunny or a beautiful colourful wreath for your front door, it's time to let your inner child come out to play.

Easter wreath

You might not be able to have visitors this Easter, but that doesn't mean your neighbours can't enjoy seeing your beautiful Easter decorations. You could go for a bunny-themed wreath or an Easter egg-themed one.

Easter wreath, £13.99, Amazon

Easter tree

If you miss your Christmas tree, it's simple, invest in your Easter decorations and purchase an Easter tree to relive the joy every year.

Easter tree, £24.99, Amazon

Easter door sign

Question: How will the Easter bunny know where to stop if there's not a sign pointing in the right direction? Don't forget to add an Easter stop sign to your list of must-haves for your Easter decorations.

Easter stop sign, £12, NotOnTheHighStreet

Easter fairy lights

Sometimes it's just nice to light up the room once in a while, and there are plenty of cute Easter fairy lights around. From colourful little lights to whopping bright Easter lights.

Easter egg lights, £9.99, Amazon

Easter table centrepiece

If you already have an idea for the menu on Easter Sunday, it might be nice to add some va-va-voom with tablescaping. Easter decorations for the centre of the table could include this beautiful floral arrangement - you can place a candle in the centre and really make it Instagrammable.

Easter centrepiece, £9.99, Amazon

Easter artificial flowers

Brighten your home with some Springtime joy. If you don't want to go to town with Easter decorations, something chic and stylish like these artificial flowers could be just what you need.

Easter artificial flowers, £6, John Lewis

Easter ornaments

You've got your Easter tree, now you just need some cute little ornaments to hang on it!

Easter ornaments, £9.88, Amazon

Easter inflatables

You know what they say, go big or go home! If you usually go to town over Christmas, you'll love what's on offer for the elaborate Easter decorations.

Easter bunny inflatable for outside, £34.99, Amazon

Easter crackers

Perfect for a fun family Easter, this gorgeous cracker pack comes complete with a scavenger hunt, a storytelling game and cute puppets. The set contains six crackers in one design, with a hat, joke, game task, colour-in placemat and puppet in each one.

Easter crackers, £8, M&S

Easter banner

Sometimes it just takes a little effort to create a big impact with your Easter decorations.

Easter banner, £8.45, Amazon

Easter balloons

You might need the Easter rabbit to help blow up all these balloons ready for Easter weekend.

Easter balloons, £14.99, Amazon

Easter gnomes

We imagine Stacey Solomon would love these Easter gnomes in her home.

Easter gnomes, £21.99, Amazon

