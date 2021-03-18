Jennifer Lawrence's bedroom inside $8million mansion is unreal - see full view of her very glamorous sleep space The star shares her home with her husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is the proud owner of a stunning $8million property in Los Angeles and every inch is designed to perfection - including her very glam bedroom.

The Hunger Games star purchased the pad pre-marriage but now gets to share the impeccable boudoir with her husband, Cooke Maroney - and if we were them we wouldn’t want to leave!

Jennifer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, and doesn’t even have a social media profile. But thanks to a new project by HomeAdvisor, fans are able to get a sneak peek inside Jennifer’s home.

The 3D floor plan of her bedroom - recreated from images by a team of architects and designers - gives more than a glimpse inside her palatial pad.

Jennifer's bedroom is the epitome of glam: Photo courtesy of HomeAdvisor

Her bedroom oozes Hollywood glamour and boasts a truly magnificent en-suite, complete with a huge bathtub and gold fixtures.

Jennifer's sleep space has a cosy bed nestled into a nook and a sitting room with French doors leading out onto a magnificent balcony which looks out on her outdoor oasis.

The actress isn’t the first celebrity to live in the abode as it used to belong to both Jessica Simpson and Ellen DeGeneres.

Jennifer has been married to Cooke since 2019

The 5,500-square-foot home is located in an exclusive gated community in Beverly Hills.

Grand chandeliers run throughout and it even has an impressive sweeping staircase in its foyer.

Her mansion boasts five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms and also has the most spectacular gardens.

There’s a koi pond, luscious lawns and of course, a truly magnificent swimming pool.

Jennifer splits her time between Los Angeles and New York after marrying the NYC gallery director in 2019.

