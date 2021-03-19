Stacey Solomon's £7 Easter crackers are an Amazon bargain

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon is the queen of crafting and she's been using her DIY skills to create the ultimate Easter crackers. Gearing up for the season, the mum-of-three recently shared a photo of her bespoke crackers on Instagram – and they're an Amazon bargain at just £7!

Stacey has created Easter crackers for the whole family

Customising her crafty buy, Stacey added bunny ears to the crackers, decorating them with sweet white ribbons, a faux bunny tail and the names of her three boys – Zachary, Leighton and Rex. Not forgetting about her fiancé Joe Swash, Stacey lovingly labelled a pair of crackers 'Mummy' and 'Daddy' for both herself and Joe.

Make & Fill Your Own Cracker Kit, £7.64, Amazon

Priced at just £7.64, this DIY kit includes snappy strips, jokes and quality paper hats as well as eight natural kraft brown cracker boards. A great way to indulge your crafty side, once assembled, they'll certainly bring some fun to the table on Easter Sunday.

Fans also spotted her fluffy rabbit ornaments in the background

Showing off the finished result on social media, Stacey was clearly delighted with her latest creation, writing:

"I love them so much, and the fact I got some life inside me for a second is just bringing me joy."

Fans are obsessed with her Easter crackers, and they're also loving Stacey's new fluffy rabbit ornaments.

Fluffy Easter Bunny, from £4.95, Pretty Little Home

Sharing the details in a video, the TV star said:

"So many of you are messaging me asking about these little fluffy bunnies. I blooming love these things, they're from a little business called Pretty Little Home and they say 'Happy Easter' in German on them so they're little fluffy German bunnies! God love them."

Starting at an affordable £4.95, we reckon these adorable ornaments will be flying off of the virtual shelves in no time, so you better act quick.

We reckon Stacey will have been sharing her Easter tips and tricks with her good friend, Mrs Hinch, who has also been busy transforming her home into a gorgeous Easter grotto.

With spring on the horizon, Sophie Hinchliffe recently decorated her dining room table with a sunshine yellow Easter tree, complete with pastel hanging eggs, and she's even created an Easter basket display for her coffee table.

