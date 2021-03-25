On a mission to spring clean? This genius shoe rack on Amazon has over 2000 five-star reviews

Hands up who owns too many pairs of shoes? Now raise them again if you’ve worn three pairs max over the last 12 months? We’re definitely guilty.

While we can’t make full use of our collections right now, there’s never been a better time to find new home storage solutions to organise and declutter our space. Whether you have plenty of room or you’re working with a smaller area, shoes are notoriously hard to keep clean and orderly. Enter SONGMICS Interlocking Shoe Rack.

The clever storage system has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and for good reason. Designed to make the most of your space, it’s fully customisable, so you can choose how many of the ten compartments you want to stack and how. Whether you need it to fit vertically in your (currently messy) hallway or tucked horizontally at the bottom of a wardrobe, the interlocking system means it can be adjusted to suit your needs.

There’s room to store up to 30 pairs of shoes inside, so you’ll have everything in order in no time. Plus, you can easily find what you’re looking for thanks to the sheer panelling. Complete with its metal frame, the colourway and seamless design will fit in with any home aesthetic.

Although it may be sturdy (and child-proof), you don’t have to be a DIY whizz to put it together either. With a mallet and straight forward instructions included, it’s quick and simple to assemble. Just how we like it.

The shoe rack currently has 15% off in the Amazon spring sale, taking the price from £33.99 to £28.89, so now’s the time to grab one while you still can. We’ll take two.

