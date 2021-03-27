We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With Amazon's sale underway, there's no better time to shop for all of your spring cleaning essentials. We've rounded up the best buys on Amazon so you can get your home in tiptop shape. From Mrs Hinch's beloved Shark hoover, to spray mops and steam cleaners, the best clothes storage to Stacey Solomon's favourite shower Squeegees and more, you'll have your home sparkling in no time. You know what they say – tidy kitchen, tidy mind.

Shark hoover - 21% off

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner, was £329.99 NOW £261.07, Amazon

Mrs Hinch swears by her Shark hoover. Reduced from £329.99 to £261.07, this deal is too good to miss. Enhanced with Anti Hair Wrap technology, you'll be able to easily remove embedded long, short and pet hairs from your carpets, hard floors, stairs and sofas.

Clothes storage - 20% off

Clothes Storage Bag Organizer, was £15.99 NOW £12.74, Amazon

Get organising with Amazon's clothes storage. This set of three bags can be used in closets or cloakrooms, and they're also a good choice for your attic or bedroom.

Karcher Easy Fix Steam Cleaner - 19% off

Kärcher SC2 EasyFix Steam Cleaner, was £118 NOW £95.49, Amazon

You'll have those floors sparkling in no time thanks to this trusty steam cleaner. Killing off 99.99% of bacteria, all you'll need to do is add tap water, making for a chemical-free clean.

Vileda Flat Spray Mop - 18% off

Vileda Flat Spray Mop, was £29.99 NOW £24.49, Amazon

Ideal for a speedy clean up, this spray mop features an all-in-one, ready-to-use system complete with a trigger spray handle and a refillable liquid compartment.

Kleeneze Steam Cleaner - 17% off

Handheld Steam Cleaner, was £31.99 NOW £26.59, Amazon

Eliminate grease, grime and dirt with Amazon's handheld steam cleaner. It can be used to clean everything from ovens, barbeques, upholstery, grout tiles, toilet and bathroom suites and even windows. Plus, the four-metre power cord will reach outside to your car.

Command Shower Squeegee - 20% off

Shower Squeegee with Water-Resistant Strips, was £12.99 NOW £10.39, Amazon

Stacey Solomon will surely be adding this shower Squeegee to her basket. The Loose Women star often jokes about how much she loves it when her fiancé Joe Swash cleans the windows.

Mop Slippers - 24% off

Mop Slippers (5 Pairs), was £16.99 NOW £12.99, Amazon

Cleanfluencer Mrs Hinch has raved about her mop slippers on Instagram, and Amazon shoppers can get five pairs for £12.99. Made from ultra-soft Microfiber, they've received a number of five-star reviews thanks to their strong decontamination and water absorption abilities.

Zoflora - 19% off

12 Zoflora Multi-Purpose Concentrated Antibacterial Disinfectants, was £17.76 NOW £14.37, Amazon

Joining HELLO! for an interview, we asked Mrs Hinch to narrow down her extensive list of favourite products to a top five, which included the hugely popular Zoflora cleaning disinfectant. For just £14.37, fans can get their hands on a 12 x 120ml mixed bottle assortment, which includes a number of the brand's signature scents.

Cillit Bang Power Cleaner - 50% off

Cillit Bang Power Cleaner Odour Stop Unblocker Gel (Pack of 5), was £20 NOW £10, Amazon

You can get five bottles of Cillit Bang Unblocker Gel for £10 on Amazon – bargain. Ideal for kitchens and bathrooms, it's safe for all pipes and will eliminate any odour-causing bacteria as well as unblocking those tough clogs.

Extendable Feather Duster - 16% off

Vicloon Feather Duster, was £15.49 NOW £12.99, Amazon

This 2-in-1 feather duster set includes two detachable feather fibre heads as well as stainless steel extension rods which help you easily clean frames, ceilings, furniture, stairs, blinds, spider webs, ceiling fans and windows without the use of ladders or step stools.

