This Queen of Clean-approved Vileda mop is a bargain in the Amazon sale

With the UK lockdown beginning to lift, there is no better time than now to start spring cleaning your home and getting it ready for when your first guests are allowed round. We know that the annual spring clean might seem like a daunting task, so we suggest putting on your comfiest outfit, blasting some mood-boosting music through your speakers and treating yourself to some fabulous new cleaning products to make the task seem a little bit more exciting.

WATCH: This Morning's Lynsey Crombie shows off dramatic staircase transformation

When it comes to knowing what products are best, we always look to This Morning's Queen of Clean Lynsey Crombie for advice and recommendations. Lynsey loves having a clean floor in her home, and if getting down on your hands and knees with a bucket and sponge isn’t your sort of thing, you're in luck, as her favourite spray mop is currently in the Amazon spring sale!

The Vileda Microfibre Flat Spray Mop is an all-in-one system that features a trigger spray, which distributes an even amount of liquid directly in front of the mop head. Simply fill the handle with water and a small amount of your chosen cleaning solution, spray and say hello to your shiny new floor.

Vileda Spray Mop, was £29.99 now £24.49, Amazon

The mop comes with two microfibre pads that are machine washable, saving you the hassle of cleaning the mop once you are finished. The flat head is great for larger spaces and pivots to clean those difficult to reach areas under and around furniture.

The all-in-one system has rave reviews on Amazon. One customer wrote: "This is the most amazing mop I have ever owned. I absolutely love it" with another saying: "Finally I've found a good quality spray mop that works and lasts."

The mop comes with two machine washable microfibre cloths

As if the five-star reviews arent enough, the best news is that the innovative mop is currently on sale, reduced from £29.99 to £24.49! What's not to love?

We predict this product is going to be a huge hit with the Queen of Clean's followers, so get yours now before it's too late...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.