Mrs Hinch swears by this genius steam mop – and it's in the Amazon sale

Taking part in an Instagram Q&A, Mrs Hinch has been revealing the best tips and tricks for achieving a spotless and sparkling home – and she swears by this incredible steam mop. Asked which she'd recommend, the cleanfluencer replied: "100% the Shark one! It's amazing! I don't use it often to be fair but when I do I remember just how much I love it!"

Sharing a clip of the incredible results on her kitchen floor, Hinchers will no doubt be delighted to hear that the Instagrammer's exact model is in the Amazon sale, but you better hurry.

Shark Deluxe Steam Mop, was £98 NOW £93.49, Amazon

Reduced to £93.49, this automatic gadget eliminates 99.9% of common household bacteria, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers.

Arriving alongside double-sided microfiber pads which trap household dirt with a quick-drying time, the mop works by blasting superheated and concentrated steam for consistent and targeted cleaning without streaking.

Mrs Hinch raved about her steam mop on Instagram

A bestseller on Amazon, it's received thousands of glowing five-star reviews from customers worldwide.

"Fantastic. Floors really clean, not sure what I did without it," wrote one.

"Great amount of steam, really long cord. I'm slightly in love with this mop!" added another.

VIDEO: Mrs Hinch unveils her latest must-have cleaning purchase

Mrs Hinch is a huge fan of Shark, and Amazon has a number of the brand's products on sale right now, including the 3-in-1 steam cleaner.

Shark 3-in-1 Steam Cleaner, was £179.99 NOW £136, Amazon

Reduced from £179.99 to £136, this model boasts a slightly higher price tag as it also converts to a handheld steamer complete with five additional accessories: a concentration nozzle, scrubbing tool, copper brush, crevice tool and handheld surface cleaning pad.

Shark Duoclean Vacuum, was £349.99 NOW £329, Amazon

Eagle-eyed fans will also remember just how much Sophie Hinchliffe loves her Duoclean vacuum, and you can shop it in the sale for £329. Designed especially for homes with pets, this high-tech hoover uses Anti Hair Wrap technology to actively remove hair from the brush-roll as you clean.

Offering up to 50 minutes of run-time, Shark's lithium-ion battery pack is removable for convenient charging, using any power socket in your home. You'll also be able to transform it into a portable vacuum with Powered Lift-Away, which easily reaches underneath furniture.

