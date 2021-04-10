Amanda Holden's private bedrooms are filled with glamour I Can See Your Voice panellist Amanda has two homes

With an amazing eye for fashion and interior design, it is no surprise that Amanda Holden's homes in Surrey and the Cotswolds are astonishingly beautiful. I Can See Your Voice panellist Amanda often showcases them on Instagram, and fans have even been able to glimpse inside her private bedrooms...

She previously posted a photo of the spare room at her property in Surrey, revealing a feminine pink colour scheme.

Amanda has decorated with patterned Barne by Gates wallpaper, and added minimalist tables with glass tops at either side of the bed. The bed itself has a vintage white armoire frame, and is dressed with white linen, a pink velvet throw and pink cushions.

Amanda has a Graham and Green pineapple lamp on one bedside table, which she also has with a black and cream shade in her hallway downstairs.

At her home in the Cotswolds, Amanda showed off what we assume to be the master bedroom, given its incredible design. It features exposed brick walls with a vaulted ceiling and wooden awning, while the bed has a metallic brass Dickens frame from And So To Bed, which retails from £8084. The bed is dressed with a velvet lilac throw and lilac and silver cushions. Amanda uses black trunk suitcases from her Bundleberry for QVC collection as bedside tables at either side, which hold two white lamps.

Amanda lives with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Hollie and Alexa, and the family opted to stay at their home in Surrey amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it is likely that Amanda has hopes to visit her property in the Cotswolds, since the UK lockdown slowly starts to lift and she can do so safely.

