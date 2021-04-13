Just weeks after moving into her new Essex home, Stacey Solomon has already got to work with a spot of DIY.

This week, she beautified her downstairs loo with only a tin of paint and some MDF boards. If you want to make like Stacey and give your home a spruce in time for some post-lockdown guests, here are seven affordable DIY hacks.

Paint, paint, paint

It might seem an obvious one, but many people give up on tired furniture and rooms when really a lick of paint is a great way to give them a new lease of life. With paint options starting at under £20, you can transform an old chest of drawers into a trendy new bedroom feature or make a statement with a bright feature wall. Tester pots are also a great way to decorate smaller items for less than £5.

Upcycle and repurpose

There are always affordable alternatives to fancy home décor. If you're after a bookcase or some shelving, why not repurpose wooden crates stacked on top of each other, painted in your favourite colour? You could also upcycle old teacups as little plant pots or decorate old jars and glass bottles with string and paint to use as vases to feature on your new shelves.

Woodwork is surprisingly doable

Working with wood may seem daunting, but if you fancy a bit of decorative wainscoting to liven up a plain wall, and don't want to fork out for a carpenter, it's surprisingly doable. All you need is decorative moulding panels, spray painted in your colour of choice, a hammer and some nails. Spray the wood outside and let it dry before using a spirit level to make sure each panel is straight, before attaching them to the wall using nails. It really is that simple.

Upcycling is an easy and affordable DIY hack

Go bargain-hunting in charity shops

Charity shops are a great place to find a bargain or two when it comes to home décor. A lot of crockery, vases and ornaments can seem dated, but with a coat of spray paint, they can be transformed into beautiful items that no one would know were a bargain find. If you're a minimalist on a budget, why not give this a go?

Forget ripping out tiles

Do you fancy giving your bathroom a makeover without breaking the bank? Tiles can be easily painted over to give rooms a revamp without the need for ripping old tiling out. Save yourself the mess and buy a pot of tile paint available at most DIY shops. The tiles need to be cleaned and prepped before the paint is added, but it's a simple and effective hack.

Paint gives everything a new lease of life

Spruce up your garden or balcony

Whether you have a huge garden or just a little balcony, your outside space can be turned into a luxurious haven without needing to splash the cash. If you're not into gardening and space is limited, plant low-maintenance flowers in decorative pots to brighten up a patio or balcony. If you have a weather-beaten fence, why not paint it a trendy neutral shade or a sunny colour that will make your garden pop. Depending on how big the fence is, this can be slightly time-consuming, but a great way to get the kids involved.

Decorate your walls

Something we all put off doing is hanging pictures around our homes. Lots of people don't want to be hammering nails into every wall available but there are lots of wall-friendly adhesive options these days. Command strips are a great way to attach framed photos, posters and artworks without ruining the paint. There are lots of different Command strips available so check the weight of your frame before purchasing. You don't want to wake up in the middle of the night to a frame crashing to the floor.

