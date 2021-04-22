Stacey Solomon's personalised doormat sends fans wild - get yours on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in March, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash revealed that they'd officially moved into a Tudor-style home in the Essex countryside – and ever since the Loose Women panellist has been busy transforming 'Pickle Cottage' into a rural paradise. Creating her forever home, Stacey has been sharing her DIY projects on social media, and when she's not painting the walls or refurbishing the furniture, she's been shopping for the chicest home accessories from Amazon.

Revealing her latest purchase on Thursday, the mum-of-three took to Instagram with a photo of her new personalised doormat, which read 'Pickle Cottage' followed by the sweetest heart design. Clearly a big hit with her 4.4million followers, Stacey captioned the snap: "Soooo many of you are asking about the personalised mat so I've put a link on here to it."

RELATED: Stacey Solomon shares complete house tour – and it's so surprising

Personalised Doormat, £24.95, Amazon

READ: Stacey Solomon reveals son Rex's unusual bedroom feature

Stacey shared a sweet snap of her front door on Instagram

Shoppers eager to create their own bespoke designs can do so for just £24.95. A total bargain, we'd recommend acting fast – after Stacey's post, we can see it selling out in no time. As well as adding it to your own doorstep, it'll also make for a unique housewarming gift for friends and family.

MORE: Stacey Solomon speaks candidly about her guilt with postnatal depression

Reportedly worth £1.2million, Stacey's incredible cottage will eventually serve as her wedding venue in a few months time. Boasting vintage vaulted ceilings with wooden beams, a large conservatory, outdoor swimming pool, and an archway in the garden, it's hardly surprising that she's chosen to have her wedding at home.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Stacey Solomon teases wedding venue in new home video

The TV star shared a look at the three different sections of her garden that will all likely play a big part in her nuptials, which are due to take place at the end of July 2021.

"Have you planned where everything will go in your garden for yours & Joe's wedding?" asked one of her followers.

In response, Stacey took fans on a video tour of her outside space, captioning the montage: "Whatever we end up doing, we can't wait to share it all with you guys. I couldn't not invite my second family."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.