Princess Eugenie's in-laws' home is a safe haven for baby August

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are likely enjoying the relaxed COVID-19 restrictions which will allow the couple to introduce their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank to their family members.

And luckily, both Sarah Ferguson and Nicola and George Brooksbank's homes have plenty of security measures in place to give the couple peace of mind should they visit – much like several royal residences.

Since 2001, Jack's parents have lived in a period conversion in Wandsworth, south London, within its very own gated community, according to the Telegraph.

It's not too far from Eugenie and Jack's current family home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK base, or their former homes Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace and Eugenie's parents' house at the Royal Lodge.

Kensington Palace is of course entirely gated, with certain areas completely inaccessible to the public. There is also CCTV throughout the premises, while visitors may be subject to bag searches.

Kensington Palace

The Queen's Windsor estate where Frogmore Cottage is situated follows similarly stringent measures, with gates, security cameras and guards.

Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor also has its own Police security accommodation.

The Royal Lodge

Of course, Nicola and George Brooksbank are not required to go to such measures, but it is surely comforting for Eugenie and Jack to know that they reside in a gated area, whether they intend on visiting or not.

The couple's current house at Frogmore Cottage is just minutes away from Windsor Castle, which is now the Queen's main residence, as well as Eugenie's childhood home, the Royal Lodge.

Jack's parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank

It is a Grade-II listed building owned by the Queen and became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official residence after their 2018 wedding. Since they are now living in Santa Barbara, they allowed Eugenie and Jack to use the property to accommodate their growing family.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend told HELLO!. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

