Meghan Markle's son Archie's epic playhouse is every child's dream

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor has his own mini playhouse at the family's Montecito home.

To mark the little boy's second birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a new photo on their website Archewell that showed Archie playing in the garden with lots of balloons in his hand.

It gave royal fans a new peek inside the expansive lawns, which are broken up with lots of trees and plants. In the background, a mini white playhouse with a black roof was visible – which will likely be a huge hit with both Archie and his baby sister, when she is old enough to play.

This isn't the first time we've seen the cute playhouse – in fact, Harry and Meghan shared a close-up of the garden feature back in 2020 when they released their festive family Christmas card.

The photo, shared on the Mayhew charity's social media accounts, showed the Duke and Duchess and Archie posing in front of the garden structure, with the painting showing little concrete steps leading up to the blue front door. To the side is a wooden garden chair, perhaps where the royals sit while they watch their son play.

Archie's playhouse can be seen in his second birthday photo

The playhouse wasn't actually bought with Archie in mind; the original listing on US property website, Zillow, revealed that it actually came with the home.

It read: "The estate sits on an approximate 7.38 acre site," and goes on to reference the "children's cottage" as well as various other garden features including "tiered rose gardens, tall Italian cypress trees, blooming lavender, century old olive trees, a tennis court, tea house, and a pool".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card for 2020

Elsewhere at their £11.2million mansion in California, Archie also has the most amazing adventure playground.

Photographs taken from former listings of the home show that his play equipment includes two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter-skelter, and two types of climbing wall. Design wise, each feature follows the green, blue and yellow colour scheme, including a green tarmac floor.

