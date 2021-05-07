Michelle Keegan looks picture perfect as she shares glimpse inside temporary home in striking selfie The actress is renovating her new house with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright may be in the middle of moving houses, but that hasn't stopped the actress from posing up a storm with her pet pooches.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night, the 33-year-old gave fans a sneak peek inside their "temporary" home after moving out of their Essex abode whilst renovations on their new property continue to take place.

"Casual, my pack," she simply wrote across a very glamourous selfie. With her hair tied up into a high bun, Michelle looked picture perfect as she poked fun at the "casual" set-up.

The modern room came complete with wooden floorboards, classic white walls and contemporary art wall hangings. Both Michelle and Mark have been staying somewhere temporary while their dream home is built.

The couple's project will be a lengthy one as they are building it from after demolishing it. They purchased the original Essex property for £1.3million, and had planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

Michelle posted this glamourous selfie with her pet dogs

At the moment, the rooms have basic wooden beams and concrete floors, and little has been done in terms of aesthetics, however, that has not stopped the couple from planning.

On their @wrightyhome Instagram page they have shared lots of images of the design that they are hoping to achieve. The pictures uploaded to the feed include a white Georgian manor house, indicating the exterior look they are going for, as well as a Love Island-esque garden plan.

The stars have also requested fans' input on their interiors, asking them to choose between six different images of marble-clad bathrooms – each one spectacular in its own right.

