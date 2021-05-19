Phillip Schofield gives rare glimpse inside £2m Chiswick home This Morning presenter Phillip lives alone in London

Phillip Schofield moved to Chiswick in September 2020, after coming out as gay and splitting from his wife Steph, and although the This Morning star is extremely private about his home life, he has offered up a glimpse inside his breathtaking home with a rare video.

READ: Phillip Schofield reveals unusual inspiration behind new home

Phillip took to Instagram Stories to film the rain lashing down upon the glass roof of his conservatory and at that very moment, a lightning bolt struck through the sky.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield films inside his luxury conservatory

Alongside the video, the star wrote: "And I just posted a #summer pic!", referring to the fact he had literally just shared a photograph of a new bottle of Sipsmith Gin on his windowsill, with the sun illuminating the shot.

The star has decorated the room with plants

Both the video and the photograph gave fans a look inside the pristine conservatory at Phillip's £2million bachelor pad. The presenter has arranged plants in slate grey pots on the windowsill and it is clear that he has a view of greenery from his luxury glass extension. We're sure it will be the perfect sun trap when the weather improves!

Phillip has a contemporary grey sofa in the space

In another picture shot within this space, the star revealed he has a modern grey sofa, matching blinds and a rustic-style wooden coffee table.

RELATED: Phillip Schofield's cosy living room looks so inviting

MORE: Holly Willoughby shocks with house confession live on This Morning

Other small glimpses inside of Phillip's home have included his cosy living room, where he has a lovely white fireplace and a large clock hanging on the wall, as well as his very modern kitchen.

This Morning star Phillip has a very modern kitchen

Phillip's cooking space is designed with white walls, and matching white cupboards with grey worktops. He has a large black and white painting mounted in a silver frame upon one wall, and a glass vase of green flowers is on display at one side.

Phillip's former home with his wife Steph is in Oxfordshire, and he used to live there along with their daughters Molly and Ruby.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.