Stacey Solomon is the reigning queen of DIY, and her latest home project has fans swooning. Turning her attention to the glass conservatory at Pickle Cottage, the Loose Women star has been busy crafting the dreamiest floral ceiling – and the final results are incredible!

Stacey has transformed her conservatory using garlands from Amazon

Transforming the room into a summer paradise, Stacey recently purchased a number of white and lilac garlands from Amazon – priced at just £11.99 for a pack of two artificial wisteria plants. The mum-of-three loves a bargain buy, and a number of her favourite home accessories have come from the brand.

Yueshop 2x7FT Artificial Wisteria Vine Garland Plants, £11.99, Amazon

Sharing her progress with fans, Stacey started by pinning the garlands to a long piece of wood using a staple gun. Later deciding to add fairy lights she wrote: "So, I've found some cable, lamp holders and bulbs and called my dad over for supervision."

"Dad brought his electrician with him and kicked me out so I'm leaving the wiring to them and I'm trying out some Moana snacks for Sunday."

The TV star asked her dad for help with the project

After the pair crafted a light for Stacey's floral display, the TV star was absolutely thrilled with the final results – and the photos are stunning.

Fans are already keen to recreate her floral ceiling, and after sharing the details of her vibrant garlands on Instagram, we predict a sell-out!

Available in a variety of shades and styles, you can shop Amazon's artificial wisteria in white and lilac, just like Stacey, as well as opting for pink, green and rose red versions.

Stacey's floral ceiling looks so stunning

Having received a number of glowing five star reviews, shoppers are clearly loving them. "I've used this to decorate my balcony, I mixed this with other artificial vines and it looks great," wrote one. "Love love love this so much. Very bright and cheerful," added another.

Stacey moved into her £1.2 million home in March this year with fiancé Joe Swash, and three sons Zachary, Leighton and toddler Rex. The couple will also celebrate their wedding at the Tudor inspired property, hosting their dream ceremony in the back garden.

